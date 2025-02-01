Legendary Announcer Calls for LeBron James Farewell Tour

The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to face the New York Knicks on Saturday, Feb. 1. LeBron James, playing in his 22nd NBA season, is expected to be part of JJ Redick’s rotation. After all, James has never hidden the fact that Madison Square Garden is his favorite venue to play in.

James, 40, has shown no signs of slowing down with age. In 43 games this season, he’s averaging 23.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9 assists. He’s shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range.

During a recent interview with Peter Botte of The New York Post, veteran announcer Mike Breen discussed James’ legendary career. Breen admitted that James’ NBA tenure is coming to a close. However, Breen believes James should consider a farewell tour before bowing out of the NBA.

“I still have a feeling he’s going to be playing a few more years with what he’s doing right now,” Breen said. “…I hope he does (have a farewell tour) because for what he’s done for the game, I think fans around the country, even the people who’ve enjoyed booing him over the years, would love to give him a standing ovation. Because he deserves that at every arena he’s played in. The player deserves it and the fans deserve a chance to say thank you, as well.”

James was recently voted to a record 21st All-Star team. He’s still playing over 30 minutes per night. And he’s still a top-10 or top-15 player in the world. Still, when he does decide to end his basketball career, a final season to say goodbye to the fans is far from a bad way to do it.

James Contract Situation is Always a Consideration

Throughout his tenure in Los Angeles, James has consistently preferred to sign short-term deals. That way, he can maximize his earning potential while controlling his own future. He’s currently in the first year of a two-year $101.3 million contract. However, the second year of that deal is a player option.

James could choose to opt in and earn $52.6 million for next season. Or, he could opt out and re-sign for a higher (or smaller) salary. Of course, if he’s disgruntled with the Lakers’ inability to contend, he could also hit the free agency market and look for a competitive roster elsewhere in the NBA.

Short-term deals make sense for both James and the Lakers. At his age, he has the freedom to retire at any point, while the Lakers are committed to long-term money for a player in his 40s.

Lakers Reportedly Looking to Add Shooting

The best way to keep James and also Anthony Davis around long-term is to remain competitive. Rob Pelinka has already improved the Lakers wing defense, trading D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith. Still, there is more work to be done.

Davis has consistently spoken about the need for an additional starting-caliber center. And according to Clutchpoint’s Anthony Irwin, the franchise is also looking to add another sharpshooter to the roster. Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks is reportedly the current target.

“Since trading D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to score anywhere near the rate they were with Russell on the roster,” Irwin reported. “With the NBA trade deadline looming, Rob Pelinka is looking to address that issue and, according to sources with knowledge of the situation speaking on the condition of anonymity, the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks are in talks that would send trade target Bogdan Bogdanović to Los Angeles. Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino and another salary filler are believed to be involved Lakers players in the talks, which could expand into ‘a bigger trade.'”

If Pelinka can round out Redick’s roster, and the Lakers can make a deep run in the postseason, there’s no reason for LeBron to retire at the end of the season. Adding another championship to his resume would be a great way for him to end his legendary career.

As such, all eyes should be on Pelinka, both heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline and during the summer. Because, like it or not, LeBron won’t be around forever.