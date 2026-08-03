The Los Angeles Lakers are clear suitors in the Jonathan Kuminga market this NBA offseason.

However, landing Kuminga has proven to be a challenge. In the event the Lakers don’t end up with the former Golden State Warriors first-rounder, they have been suggested to pivot to the Sacramento Kings veteran, De’Andre Hunter.

Lakers Linked To $90 Million Forward As Jonathan Kuminga Plan B

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report imagines there is a trade that could be put together between the Lakers and the Kings, which relocates Hunter in LA.

Of course, Sacramento would have to accept a combination of players the Lakers are clearly finished with and trying to move away from. Knowing that, it might not be an easy sell. The Kings would look at a combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jaden Hardy.

It was made clear that Hunter is a fallback option and not a priority. Perhaps, a fresh start with a contender could help Hunter easily get over the idea of Kuminga if they ultimately end up missing out.

De’Andre Hunter’s NBA Run

Hunter started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent six seasons there, appearing in 300 games.

The veteran forward ended up posting averages of 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 36.8% from three.

In 2024-2025, the Hawks sent Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded after seeing the court for 43 games with the Cavs just one year after the initial trade. Hunter left Cleveland after averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 35.2% of his shots from three.

Hunter appeared in just two games for the Kings last year. For the time being, he is expected to spend the 2026-2027 season in Sacramento. This season, Hunter is set to make $24.9 million before becoming a free agent in 2027.