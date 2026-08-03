Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Linked To $90 Million Forward As Jonathan Kuminga Plan B

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jonathan Kuminga during an NBA game as the Lakers continue pursuing the free-agent forward.
Getty
Jake Fischer reports the Lakers still want Jonathan Kuminga as their starting small forward, but only on terms they consider favorable.

The Los Angeles Lakers are clear suitors in the Jonathan Kuminga market this NBA offseason.

However, landing Kuminga has proven to be a challenge. In the event the Lakers don’t end up with the former Golden State Warriors first-rounder, they have been suggested to pivot to the Sacramento Kings veteran, De’Andre Hunter.

Lakers Linked To $90 Million Forward As Jonathan Kuminga Plan B

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 08: De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report imagines there is a trade that could be put together between the Lakers and the Kings, which relocates Hunter in LA.

Of course, Sacramento would have to accept a combination of players the Lakers are clearly finished with and trying to move away from. Knowing that, it might not be an easy sell. The Kings would look at a combination of Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, and Jaden Hardy.

It was made clear that Hunter is a fallback option and not a priority. Perhaps, a fresh start with a contender could help Hunter easily get over the idea of Kuminga if they ultimately end up missing out.

De’Andre Hunter’s NBA Run

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 16: De’andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hunter started his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent six seasons there, appearing in 300 games.

The veteran forward ended up posting averages of 14.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, while shooting 36.8% from three.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 08: Lonzo Ball #2, Tyrese Proctor #24, and De’andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

In 2024-2025, the Hawks sent Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded after seeing the court for 43 games with the Cavs just one year after the initial trade. Hunter left Cleveland after averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 35.2% of his shots from three.

Hunter appeared in just two games for the Kings last year. For the time being, he is expected to spend the 2026-2027 season in Sacramento. This season, Hunter is set to make $24.9 million before becoming a free agent in 2027.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments