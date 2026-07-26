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Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Makes Heartfelt 6-Word Post

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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a missed rebound during a 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Lonzo Ball is currently a free agent after spending part of last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former UCLA star finished the year with averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field in 35 games.

Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Makes Heartfelt 6-Word Post

Getty(L-R) LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets greets Lonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after their game at Spectrum Center on January 21, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ball is still one of the most famous players in the NBA, as he has over 17 million followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, he made a heartfelt post for his daughter.

He wrote: “Disney Day for the BIG 8‼️‼️‼️‼️”

There were over 25,000 likes on Ball’s post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@aye_itsfabian: “Go play for the Timberwolves!!!”

@latre_23: “Need you in the league Zo !!!! 🔥🔥”

@wwoman31: “Zoey is Tina’s twin, HBD!!”

GettyGuard Lonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@_kyoshio_: “Just felt like yesterday watching YouTube highlights of Chino Hills and the Ball bros. Keep grinding Zo🫡”

@5467manjot: “Dmo is a real one for sticking with lonzo all these years”

@gjoey88: “She’s your twin bro. happy birthday to your princess”

@polovonx: “It’s crazy how injuries can just derail a promising career.”

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 27, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant, Talen Horton-Tucker, LiAngelo Ball, TJ Leaf, Shabazz Muhammad and Ayo Dosunmu were among the people to like Ball’s post.

Looking At Lonzo

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media during a press conference at their training facility in June 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Ball was the 2nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers after an incredible season of college basketball.

He had a solid two-year run with the Lakers before getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ball was a very productive player in New Orleans.

He then signed with the Chicago Bulls before the 2021-22 season.

Injuries have derailed the prime of his career (and he missed two straight years).

The 28-year-old has career averages of 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range in 322 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Makes Heartfelt 6-Word Post

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