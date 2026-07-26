Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Makes Heartfelt 6-Word Post

Lonzo Ball is currently a free agent after spending part of last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former UCLA star finished the year with averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 30.1% from the field in 35 games.

Former Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Makes Heartfelt 6-Word Post

Ball is still one of the most famous players in the NBA, as he has over 17 million followers on Instagram.

On Sunday, he made a heartfelt post for his daughter.

He wrote: “Disney Day for the BIG 8‼️‼️‼️‼️”

There were over 25,000 likes on Ball’s post in one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@aye_itsfabian: “Go play for the Timberwolves!!!”

@latre_23: “Need you in the league Zo !!!! 🔥🔥”

@wwoman31: “Zoey is Tina’s twin, HBD!!”

@_kyoshio_: “Just felt like yesterday watching YouTube highlights of Chino Hills and the Ball bros. Keep grinding Zo🫡”

@5467manjot: “Dmo is a real one for sticking with lonzo all these years”

@gjoey88: “She’s your twin bro. happy birthday to your princess”

@polovonx: “It’s crazy how injuries can just derail a promising career.”

DeMar DeRozan, Josh Hart, Thomas Bryant, Talen Horton-Tucker, LiAngelo Ball, TJ Leaf, Shabazz Muhammad and Ayo Dosunmu were among the people to like Ball’s post.

Looking At Lonzo

Ball was the 2nd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers after an incredible season of college basketball.

He had a solid two-year run with the Lakers before getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

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Ball was a very productive player in New Orleans.

He then signed with the Chicago Bulls before the 2021-22 season.

Injuries have derailed the prime of his career (and he missed two straight years).

The 28-year-old has career averages of 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range in 322 games.