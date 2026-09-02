LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Unfortunately, injuries derailed the prime of his career.
There is good reason to believe that the 28-year-old could have been an NBA All-Star.
Ball most recently played part of the 2025-26 season with the Cavs.
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday, former Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball sent out a heartfelt post (with his daughter) to Instagram.The former UCLA guard is still among the most popular players on social media.Ball’s post had over 18,000 likes in one hour.He wrote: “Add on the homework lol #sololeveling” View this post on Instagram Fans ReactHere’s what […]
Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Heartfelt Post