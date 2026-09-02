Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Wednesday, former Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball sent out a heartfelt post (with his daughter) to Instagram.

The former UCLA guard is still among the most popular players on social media.

Ball’s post had over 18,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: “Add on the homework lol #sololeveling”

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@antt.wlk: “It’s crazy how much she’s grown up W”

@dubbalong: “What a great dad you are , very proud of you ❤️”

@anklebully95: “Remember who you are bro!

Story ain’t over 💜🫵🏽⭐️🏀”

@lucaslinhuskies7: “Congratulations zo. Cant image it has been ten years past since we were senior in high school in chino hills🔥”

@marcocien: “amazing father”

@emmalee_anne32: “Zoey so big now 🥹 have a great school year baby girl 🫶🏽”

@be.nni9925: “Comeback to LA ZO2 pls🔥”

@narvin_the_goat: “Dad life !!”

DeMar DeRozan, Harry Giles III, Ayo Dosunmu, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas were among the first people to like Ball’s post.

Looking At Ball

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (by the Lakers) after one season of college basketball.

Following his stint with the Lakers, Ball went on to play for the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed the prime of his career.

There is good reason to believe that the 28-year-old could have been an NBA All-Star.

Ball most recently played part of the 2025-26 season with the Cavs.

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.