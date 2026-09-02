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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, former Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball sent out a heartfelt post (with his daughter) to Instagram.

The former UCLA guard is still among the most popular players on social media.

Ball’s post had over 18,000 likes in one hour.

He wrote: “Add on the homework lol #sololeveling”

Fans React

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at the Barclays Center on December 18, 2018 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@antt.wlk: “It’s crazy how much she’s grown up W”

@dubbalong: “What a great dad you are , very proud of you ❤️”

@anklebully95: “Remember who you are bro!
Story ain’t over 💜🫵🏽⭐️🏀”

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during media day September 25, 2017, in El Segundo, California.

@lucaslinhuskies7: “Congratulations zo. Cant image it has been ten years past since we were senior in high school in chino hills🔥”

@marcocien: “amazing father”

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers listens to teammate Rajon Rondo #9 against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on December 25, 2018 in Oakland, California.

@emmalee_anne32: “Zoey so big now 🥹 have a great school year baby girl 🫶🏽”

@be.nni9925: “Comeback to LA ZO2 pls🔥”

@narvin_the_goat: “Dad life !!”

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on December 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

DeMar DeRozan, Harry Giles III, Ayo Dosunmu, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas were among the first people to like Ball’s post.

Looking At Ball

GettyLonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 27, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Ball was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (by the Lakers) after one season of college basketball.

Following his stint with the Lakers, Ball went on to play for the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed the prime of his career.

There is good reason to believe that the 28-year-old could have been an NBA All-Star.

GettyGuard Lonzo Ball #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Arena on October 26, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 118-113.

Ball most recently played part of the 2025-26 season with the Cavs.

He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Lonzo Ball Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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