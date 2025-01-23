Lakers Linked to $80 Million Former No. 2 Pick Amid ‘Growing Concerns’ From LeBron, AD

A reunion with Lonzo Ball is on the table for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Ball “is someone that’s going to be on their radar.”

“I think depending on the price, if you could get him for a second or two second [round picks], I think that’s an interesting swing,” Buha said on “The Hoops Tonight” podcast on January 18. “And also someone with that 6’6″ frame that could potentially be similar to Bruce Brown, check a couple of boxes — he’s bulked up a little bit throughout his career, so he can guard twos and even some smaller threes and potentially be part of a one-through-three switching scheme. And then offensively, I think especially coming off the bench as a secondary ball-handler, playmaker and also a spot-up shooter, he’s someone who’s an interesting gamble for them.”

Ball, the Lakers’ No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has successfully returned from a serious left knee injury that sidelined him for two years.

The 27-year-old former UCLA star is averaging a modest 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Chicago Bulls on the final season of his four-year, $80 million deal.

Lonzo Ball Yet to Rediscover Shooting Form

No longer the rising star he once was before the injury, Ball has struggled to shoot the ball in his return. His 36.5% field goal shooting and 3% 3-point shooting are a far cry from his career-best 42.3% shooting on both field goal and from the 3-point line during the 2021-22 season.

Ball is represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who also handles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis‘s careers.

The Lakers can theoretically trade Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt for Ball. But Buha noted that Vanderbilt has negative value around the league due to his injury and length of contract.

Buha said the Lakers would need to attach a first-round pick to offload Vanderbilt’s four-year, $48 million contract.

Jarred Vanderbilt Set For Season Debut

Vanderbilt is set to return on Saturday, January 25, when the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors at the start of their six-game road trip.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news of Vanderbilt’s impending season debut. The Lakers forward has not played since February 1 last year in Boston when he suffered a foot injury.

Lakers coach JJ Redick confirmed Vanderbilt’s availability for Saturday’s game barring any setback. However, he was non-committal if Vanderbilt would play.

“He’s medically cleared and available for Saturday,” Redick told reporters after the Lakers’ Wednesday (January 22) practice, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. This whole process with him is all about the long term. We’re gonna be patient. If he’s feeling good, he’ll be available but that’s no guarantee that he will play.

The Lakers would like to evaluate their roster during Vanderbilt’s return before making any move. The NBA trade deadline is on February 6.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis ‘Growing Concerned’

Before Vanderbilt was cleared for Saturday’s return, Charania reported on Wednesday that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are “growing concerned” with the Lakers’ ability to improve by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“James, a four-time champion, and Davis, a one-time champ, have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said,” Charania wrote.

James openly criticized the Lakers’ roster construction around him and Davis following their 116-102 loss to their crosstown rivals Clippers on January 19.

“Nah. That’s how our team is constructed,” James told reporters. “We don’t have room for error — for much error.”

James added they don’t have a choice but to play close to perfect basketball for them to win.