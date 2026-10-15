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Los Angeles Lakers Quickly Announce Release Of 2-Year NBA Player

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speak with media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2025 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

They lost by a score of 101-89.

The Lakers will play their final game of the preseason when they host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in California.

Lakers Quickly Announce Release Of 2-Year Player

GettyJahmir Young #17 of the Miami Heat looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half in the California Classic a NBA Summer League game at Chase Center on July 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

On Wednesday, the Lakers announced the news that they had signed Jahmir Young.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jahmir Young. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward Cole Swider.”

Right after, the Lakers announced that they had waived Young.

Moves like this typically happen around this time of the year.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. In a corresponding move, the team has waived guard Jahmir Young.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyJahmir Young of the Miami Heat drives to the net against Jericho Sims #00 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Aussie_Lakers: “Lakers fans only just finished watching Jahmir young YouTube clips haha These are all G League moves”

@jswriven: “Im guessing all these are gleague moves”

@sbd15479: “Man, I had just googled Jahmir to see who he is.”

GettyJahmir Young of Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during the NBA match between Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena on October 04, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

@27lakers4ever: “Dangggg that quickkkkkk💜💛🥹🤧”

@NYSoul2x: “Don’t freak out! Same story: Sign and then later waive to give him some money to join g-league. Just like Swider and Young.”

Looking At Young’s NBA Career

GettyJahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins reacts on the bench against the Wisconsin Badgers in the second half in the Second Round of the Big Ten Tournament at Target Center on March 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Young played his college basketball at UNC Charlotte and Maryland (and went undrafted).

He has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Over 20 career regular season games, the 26-year-old has averages of 1.8 points per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Quickly Announce Release Of 2-Year NBA Player

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