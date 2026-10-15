Los Angeles Lakers Quickly Announce Release Of 2-Year NBA Player

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas.

They lost by a score of 101-89.

The Lakers will play their final game of the preseason when they host the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in California.

Lakers Quickly Announce Release Of 2-Year Player

On Wednesday, the Lakers announced the news that they had signed Jahmir Young.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Jahmir Young. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward Cole Swider.”

Right after, the Lakers announced that they had waived Young.

Moves like this typically happen around this time of the year.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. In a corresponding move, the team has waived guard Jahmir Young.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Aussie_Lakers: “Lakers fans only just finished watching Jahmir young YouTube clips haha These are all G League moves”

@jswriven: “Im guessing all these are gleague moves”

@sbd15479: “Man, I had just googled Jahmir to see who he is.”

@27lakers4ever: “Dangggg that quickkkkkk💜💛🥹🤧”

@NYSoul2x: “Don’t freak out! Same story: Sign and then later waive to give him some money to join g-league. Just like Swider and Young.”

Looking At Young’s NBA Career

Young played his college basketball at UNC Charlotte and Maryland (and went undrafted).

He has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

Over 20 career regular season games, the 26-year-old has averages of 1.8 points per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.