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Los Angeles Lakers Guard Makes Honest Statement Amid Potential Release

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: Jaden Hardy #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers waits to shoot a free throw against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up the 2026-27 regular season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Like all teams, they have to finalize their roster before opening night.

Los Angeles Lakers Guard Makes Honest Statement

GettyJaden Hardy #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a shot against Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors during their preseason game at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

One player whose future remains unclear is Jaden Hardy.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Washington Wizards).

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 3): “Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN.”

GettyJaden Hardy #8 of the Washington Wizards goes up for a shot against Bam Adebayo #13 and Kasparas Jakučionis #25 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center on April 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

In a recent media availability, Hardy was asked about his looming future.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “Lakers guard Jaden Hardy on the roster math the team has to figure out with 16 guys under contract and needing to get down to 15 by opening night: “I’m just coming in here every day working and putting my head down … It’s in God’s hands, literally. I’m blessed to be here””

Looking At Hardy

GettyJaden Hardy #1 of the Dallas Mavericks in action during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City.

Hardy was the 37th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He has spent four seasons in the league with the Dallas Mavericks (and Wizards).

His career averages are 8.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 235 games.

The 24-year-old was also with the Mavs when they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

The Lakers have been unable to return to the NBA Finals since they won the 2020 title.

They last reached the Western Conference finals during the 2023 season.

This past year, the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (after defeating the Houston Rockets in seven games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Guard Makes Honest Statement Amid Potential Release

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