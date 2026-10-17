Los Angeles Lakers Guard Makes Honest Statement Amid Potential Release

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up the 2026-27 regular season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Like all teams, they have to finalize their roster before opening night.

Los Angeles Lakers Guard Makes Honest Statement

One player whose future remains unclear is Jaden Hardy.

He had been acquired in a trade (via the Washington Wizards).

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 3): “Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN.”

In a recent media availability, Hardy was asked about his looming future.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “Lakers guard Jaden Hardy on the roster math the team has to figure out with 16 guys under contract and needing to get down to 15 by opening night: “I’m just coming in here every day working and putting my head down … It’s in God’s hands, literally. I’m blessed to be here””

Looking At Hardy

Hardy was the 37th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He has spent four seasons in the league with the Dallas Mavericks (and Wizards).

His career averages are 8.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 235 games.

The 24-year-old was also with the Mavs when they reached the 2024 NBA Finals.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers have been unable to return to the NBA Finals since they won the 2020 title.

They last reached the Western Conference finals during the 2023 season.

This past year, the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (after defeating the Houston Rockets in seven games).