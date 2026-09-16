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Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Magic Johnson reacts as he speaks to the press resigning as Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

This week, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a post to Instagram for his wife (Cookie).

Johnson has nearly four million followers on Instagram, so there were a lot of comments on his heartfelt post.

Johnson wrote: “Happy 35th anniversary to my forever love, Cookie. 35 years of you choosing me, building with me, and holding this family together with a grace I’ll never take for granted. You’ve been my partner in every real sense of the word…through the years that made the highlight reels and the ones that didn’t. “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” (Proverbs 31:29) That’s you, in every season my love. I love you more today than the day I put your ring on your finger. Here’s to many more years of loving you ❤️”

Looking At Comments

GettyEarvin Magic Johnson #32, Shooting Guard and Power Forward for the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on 11th January 1991 at the Great Western Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Mark Jackson: “Happy Anniversary!!!”

@msmonique3: “Happy Anniversary you two!! 🥂🔥❤️🎉🍾😍🙏🎊”

@younglion550: “Congratulations King and Queen ♥️”

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers’ season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California.

@kelleylcarter: “Happy anniversary to some of my favorite Spartans!”

@windiwashington: “A beautiful tribute. Happy 35th Anniversary to such a beautiful couple and family. ❤️🥂🎊✨️”

@mkcookn: “Happy 35th Anniversary to both of you !! May you continue to be Blessed with many more years of LOVE , Happiness, Good Health, Peace and Adventures!💖💜💛”

Cookie Sends Out Post

GettyMagic Johnson and Cookie Johnson attend Lionsgate’s “Michael” Los Angeles premiere at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Cookie also sent out a joint post to Instagram (with Magic).

She wrote: “We had such an amazing day celebrating our 35th anniversary yesterday and want to thank you all for the well wishes and warm messages! Here’s to many many more years of us 💛💛” 

Looking At Johnson

GettyEarvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, Chairman and CEO Magic Johnson Enterprises and former Los Angeles Laker, speaks at the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on May 7, 2024.

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He spent all 13 seasons of his legendary career with the Lakers.

They won five NBA Championships in that span.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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