Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a post to Instagram for his wife (Cookie).

Johnson has nearly four million followers on Instagram, so there were a lot of comments on his heartfelt post.

Johnson wrote: “Happy 35th anniversary to my forever love, Cookie. 35 years of you choosing me, building with me, and holding this family together with a grace I’ll never take for granted. You’ve been my partner in every real sense of the word…through the years that made the highlight reels and the ones that didn’t. “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” (Proverbs 31:29) That’s you, in every season my love. I love you more today than the day I put your ring on your finger. Here’s to many more years of loving you ❤️”

Looking At Comments

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Mark Jackson: “Happy Anniversary!!!”

@msmonique3: “Happy Anniversary you two!! 🥂🔥❤️🎉🍾😍🙏🎊”

@younglion550: “Congratulations King and Queen ♥️”

@kelleylcarter: “Happy anniversary to some of my favorite Spartans!”

@windiwashington: “A beautiful tribute. Happy 35th Anniversary to such a beautiful couple and family. ❤️🥂🎊✨️”

@mkcookn: “Happy 35th Anniversary to both of you !! May you continue to be Blessed with many more years of LOVE , Happiness, Good Health, Peace and Adventures!💖💜💛”

Cookie Sends Out Post

Cookie also sent out a joint post to Instagram (with Magic).

She wrote: “We had such an amazing day celebrating our 35th anniversary yesterday and want to thank you all for the well wishes and warm messages! Here’s to many many more years of us 💛💛”

Looking At Johnson

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He spent all 13 seasons of his legendary career with the Lakers.

They won five NBA Championships in that span.