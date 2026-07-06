Lakers Lose Key Free Agent to Rival Team Down the Street

The Los Angeles Lakers have changed a lot about their roster this offseason. They have turned over almost all of the bench and have spent a lot of money to do so. In fact, they have a lot of that cap space to use because LeBron James has decided to leave.

With James gone, the Lakers had around $50 million of cap space to use. They have used a lot of draft capital on trading for Walker Kessler, too. Rui Hachimura was the last key free agent that the team had. There was still hope that they could bring him back.

Instead, Los Angeles has decided to let him walk to their crosstown rivals.

Rui Hachimura Spurns Lakers to sign with Clippers

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Hachimura has decided to sign with the Clippers. Hachimura has signed a two-year deal worth $28 million. Charania also reported that Hachimura was trying to help the Lakers by working out a sign-and-trade, but LA did not hold up its end of the deal.

Instead of getting some assets back, the Lakers will now lose Hachimura for nothing. What’s worse is that he stays in town just to play for the other team. Hachimura was a solid contributor for the Lakers over the last few years, especially with his 3-point shooting.

Hachimura shot 44.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc last season. LA will miss his ability to spread the floor. Now, the Clippers will be the beneficiary of their mistake. The Lakers prioritized other players in free agency instead, which is where they used all of their money.

It’s clear the Lakers are building around the backcourt. Luka Doncic is the best player on the roster, and they are trying to find players who will complement him the most. Hachimura seems like the kind of player that they would love to pair with him.

Los Angeles is Going All-in with This Roster

With the assets that they have used this offseason, it’s pretty clear that LA is going all-in with the roster they have assembled. Yet, there is still a chance that it blows up in their face. There are a lot of unknowns with the guys they have brought in this offseason.

Defensively, they are leaning heavily on Walker Kessler to cover up for mistakes made by the backcourt. Getting some forwards who can defend at a high level is something that the Lakers are lacking, and it might be too late for them to get some.

Los Angeles is out of tradable first-round picks. That means that they are pretty much stuck with the players they have brought in for the next couple of years. They are clearly going all-in with the roster they have assembled, and this is what Rob Pelinka is staking the rest of his tenure on.