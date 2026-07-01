Lakers Trade Pitch Adds Coveted $83 Million 3-and-D Champ

A month ago, after the Western Conference finals wrapped up, the Los Angeles Lakers were advised to take notice of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s financial situation. The defending-champ Thunder had just suffered a stunning loss in seven games to the Spurs, and were facing pressure to get themselves under the luxury tax’s second apron. One key target who could facilitate that goal was–and is–Lu Dort, the rough-and-tumble perimeter defender who was entering the final year of his five-season, $82.5 million contract, with a team option.

The Thunder wound up picking up that option, but can now trade Dort as a way to get below the second apron and free up money to sign a player. Dort would be an ideal fit for the Lakers, who badly need to emphasize perimeter defense and 3-point shooting around Luka Doncic.

Lakers Urged to Pursue Lu Dort Trade

That was the view of one Western Conference executive at the time. As he told Heavy Sports, “I think if you’re the Lakers, you want to be front and center on some of those guys. Lu Dort is the guy who could just come in and change your entire perimeter defense. He’s a must-have if they can get him. That’s been a problem for them for so long. But if you have Luka (Doncic) you need 3-and-D guys and he’s on another level.”

Dort has seen his role in the Thunder offense reduced in recent years–he averaged just 8.3 points last season–but he is one of the most physical and pesky defensive players in the league, and knocks down 35.8% of his 3-point shots in his career.

Lu Dort Done in OKC?

Heavy’s Max Dible put together a Lakers-Thunder trade proposal that would bring Dort to LA, where he could be absorbed into the team’s cap space, and would send the Thunder back a first-round pick.

He writes, “The Thunder have already made a couple of cap-saving moves by trading Isaiah Joe to the Pistons for two second-rounders and Aaron Wiggins to the Hawks for two seconds. Those are both undersells based on the talent those guys have, but the Thunder have too many good players and the prices at the top of the roster are going up. Cason Wallace is younger and less expensive than Dort. He wants more court time and he’s earned it.

“Dort’s 3-point shooting is on and off, and it cost the Thunder in the playoffs against the Spurs. That said, he’s an elite perimeter defender and a good enough 3-point shooter to start next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. He’s a perfect fit and on a good salary. He’s worth a future first-rounder from a team that should be good for awhile. It’s a win all around.”

Lakers Could Send Protected 1st-Rounder

A first-round pick for Dort would be a high price, but if the Lakers were to put significant protections–Top 20, perhaps–the deal could work. At The Athletic, former exec John Hollinger proposed trading Dort to the Lakers as well, for a package of two second-round picks. The problem there is that the Lakers have traded all their second-round picks through 2032 and would have to somehow buy picks and then move them to the Thunder.

Also of note: OKC was very intentional in making the deals for Joe and Wiggins–they sent both to the Eastern Conference. If the Thunder execute a trade for Dort, they’ll scour potential Eastern Conference destinations first.