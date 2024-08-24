Lakers Have ‘Sights Set’ on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic After LeBron James Retires

The Los Angeles Lakers have still yet to make a meaningful move in the offseason, not signing or trading for any players. With two tradeable first-round picks, the Lakers have assets to land a player who could help them win next season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, two first-round picks could make it difficult for the Lakers to find a third star. The Lakers also have to think about the post-James era.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer said on “The Mismatch” podcast that the Lakers have their “sights set” on a player who would help them in the post-James era. He named Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks as the player they’re interested in.

“And they clearly are thinking about that already. I’ve reported on this podcast and on The Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future,” O’Connor said on August 23. “We’ll see if that works out. Dallas just made a finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out.

“But the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly they’re still thinking long-term at this point. They’re not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with LeBron James.”

How the Lakers Could Land Doncic

Doncic signed a five-year, $215.1 million contract, which started in the 2022-23 season. He has a player option in 2026-27, so he could hit free agency then if he wanted to. If not, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2027-28.

The Dallas Mavericks have found success with Doncic, most recently losing in the NBA finals this past season. While it seems unlikely he’d leave, crazier things have happened in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers trade assets would make it unlikely that they’d land a player of his caliber. Unless Doncic requested a trade, the Mavericks don’t have a reason to trade him for just two first-round picks when other players of his caliber have been traded for much more. Even if he requested a trade, the chances of him being traded for two first-round picks seem low.

For the Lakers to land the 25-year-old, they’d have a better opportunity to do so in free agency.

It’s uncertain how much longer James has, but if it’s about another two seasons, that’d almost perfectly line up Doncic’s potential free agency and James’ retirement.

Doncic Would Be the Perfect Post-James Superstar

The Los Angeles Lakers have arguably had more stars play for their organization than any other team in the history of the NBA.

Doncic, who has a strong argument to be the best player in the NBA, would be the perfect player to have post-James.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8a assists per game. He was also efficient, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

For an organization built on winning championships, Doncic has already proven to be a winner.

Replacing James will be nearly impossible due to his play and the brand he’s built, but Doncic would be one of the very few players who could make that type of an impact.