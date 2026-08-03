Viral Luka Doncic–Cooper Flagg Report Shut Down by NBA Insider

A viral claim about a supposed golf meeting between Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks cornerstone Cooper Flagg did not stay alive for long.

NBA insider Marc Stein shot down the claim on August 2, writing that there was no Doncic-Flagg “golf summit” scheduled in Los Angeles the following day. Stein also offered a straightforward explanation: Doncic is in Slovenia, while Flagg has been training primarily in Maine and occasionally in Dallas.

“Not sure who actually believed this one … but for those asking: There’s no golf summit scheduled tomorrow in LA,” Stein wrote on X. “Luka Doncic is in Slovenia and will be for the whole offseason. Cooper Flagg is training in Maine and occasionally Dallas all summer.”

Stein’s post came after the popular MavsMuse account told its followers that Flagg was flying to Los Angeles to play golf with Doncic. The post, accompanied by an edited image of the two players together, generated more than 1,000 likes and over 100,000 views before Stein issued his correction.

Why the Luka Doncic-Cooper Flagg Claim Sounded Plausible

The purported meeting was fiction, but it borrowed enough from real developments to gain traction.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on July 29 that Doncic plans to host the Lakers’ roster for a four-day gathering in Slovenia during August. According to McMenamin, the itinerary is expected to include basketball workouts, sightseeing, team bonding and golf.

That detail likely helped the false Los Angeles claim sound believable to anyone who had seen the legitimate report but missed an important distinction: Doncic’s planned gathering is with his Lakers teammates in Slovenia, not with Flagg in California.

The real event carries substantially more importance for Los Angeles. Doncic is using part of his offseason to bring the Lakers together before training camp, giving the roster an opportunity to work and build chemistry away from the team’s normal facilities.

Stein’s correction does not dispute that gathering. It addresses only the viral claim that Doncic and Flagg had arranged a separate golf outing in Los Angeles.

Doncic and Flagg Will Remain Linked After Mavericks Trade

Attaching Flagg’s name to Doncic is also an effective way to attract attention because the two players represent sharply different chapters of the Mavericks’ history.

Dallas traded Doncic to the Lakers in February 2025 as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. After Dallas subsequently missed the playoffs, the franchise overcame 1.8% lottery odds to secure the No. 1 selection and the opportunity to draft Flagg.

Flagg therefore arrived in Dallas under unusual circumstances. He was not directly acquired in the Doncic trade, but the franchise’s collapse after the deal helped place the Mavericks in the lottery position that ultimately produced him.

That history ensures almost any alleged interaction between Doncic and Flagg will interest fans in Los Angeles and Dallas. Doncic became the foundation of the Lakers’ future, while Flagg became the young player tasked with leading the Mavericks into their next era.

In this instance, however, there was no secret reunion, symbolic meeting or cross-franchise golf summit to analyze. There was only a viral social-media post. and a direct correction from one of the NBA’s most established reporters.