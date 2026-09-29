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Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sends Crystal Clear Message to Teammates

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Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day on Monday, and no doubt, the vibes were high. The Lakers have overhauled the roster, losing mainstays like LeBron James and Rui Hachimura, as well as veteran contributors like Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart, while bringing in big man Walker Kessler and a new cast of role players: Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton and Sandro Mamukelashvili chief among them. They’re a team that seems to better fit the skillset of star Luka Doncic, though there are still obvious holes.

Around the league, the Lakers are considered a second-tier West contender, behind Oklahoma City and San Antonio, and in the mix with the likes of Denver, Minnesota and Houston. The Lakers could and even should be a playoff team, perhaps one with homecourt advantage. A championship is a longshot, though.

Luke Doncic: Lakers Can Aim for Championship

But don’t tell that to Doncic. During NBA media day interviews, Doncic made clear that his goal is a championship–and the rest of his Lakers teammates should feel the same. Doncic pointed out that, as the leader of the team, it is important he aims high.

As he said when asked what a successful season would be: “I would say championship, I think we gotta look at that. I say this stuff a lot, but if you don’t think we can win a championship, then you shouldn’t be here. So, honestly, I think we got a great group and we just gotta show up here every day and give everything we have.”

He was asked a follow-up by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, and responded: “I think so, for sure. Like I said, I am always gonna believe. If I don’t believe, no one believes. So, I need to show I believe.”

The Lakers are undergoing training camp and will open their preseason on October 5 against the Sacramento Kings.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sends Crystal Clear Message to Teammates

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