The Los Angeles Lakers had just about everything going against them in Tuesday’s game vs. the Hornets, with Walker Kessler out and limited options behind him, with Austin Reaves still out, too, with Luka Doncic having an off shooting night and dealing with foul trouble, and with top bench options Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton combining to shoot 4-for-20 from the field. But they did have Quentin Grimes on a heater, and what a heater it was: He finished with 47 points on 16-for-24 shooting, joining Kobe Bryant as the only Lakers to make 10 3-pointers in a game, as he went 10-for-14 from the arc.

That was enough–just barely–to pull the Lakers from 14 down in the fourth quarter to overtime and a stunning 118-114 victory.

Lakers Coaches Were Called Off

After the game, coach JJ Redick revealed that one of the keys to Grimes getting such an impressive output was the determination of Doncic to get him the ball. That included on the remarkable 3-pointer from the right wing by Grimes with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Lakers trailing by three points. That shot put the game into overtimes.

Said Redick: “Obviously, Quentin Grimes had an unbelievable night. Aggressive throughout. Shot-making was ridiculous, no bigger shot than the 3 that sent it to overtime. I thought the willingness of Luka—everybody at times, but Luka, when he got back in the game in the fourth, he kept calling off every play I was calling and he was saying, ‘No, I am trying to get Q the ball, trying to get Q the ball.’

“Like, he recognized what was happening, you know, the hot hand theory was priority bumped and now it has been confirmed that it is a real thing. It definitely was a real thing tonight. I thought Q was in a fantastic shooting zone.”

Quentin Grimes: Luka Doncic ‘Is Gonna Find You When You’re Open’

Grimes, too, was impressed by Doncic’s ability to find him in open space to fuel the Lakers comeback. Of course, Grimes was not so sure why the Hornets left him open when he was in that groove, especially on the game-tying shot.

Quentin Grimes on Luka Dončić finding him for the game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining in regulation tonight:“I don't know why they left me open. I don't know how many I had, but I don't think I would have left me open.” https://t.co/4faTja6EYy pic.twitter.com/YFmC7mGlRF— Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) November 18, 2026

Said Grimes: “It kind of worked out perfectly. We needed the ball in his hands, even though I had the ball in my hands, we were trusting him to make the right play. I don’t know why they left me open—I don’t know how many I had but I don’t think I would have left me open. … He put it right on the money, I had to knock it down but credit to my teammates who kept finding me, and finding me, and Luka is gonna find you when you’re open.”

The Lakers have won nine straight games, and are slated to face the Jazz at home on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.