Luka Doncic Ex-Coach Sends Blunt Message to ‘Worst Guy’ Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic’s former coach is now roasting former Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Former NBA assistant coach Igor Kokoskov heavily criticized his former boss, calling Jason Kidd the “worst guy in the NBA”. During an appearance on the Serbian podcast X’s&O’s Chat, Kokoskov opened up about his difficult experience serving as an assistant under Kidd during the 2021-2022 season with the Mavericks.

“He was one of my favorite players and one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game,” Kokoskov said. “I loved the Princeton offense because of Jason Kidd. But Jason Kidd the player and Jason Kidd the coach and person are two completely different stories.”

According to Kokoskov, Kidd suffered from personal insecurities regarding Kokoskov’s bond with the team’s franchise player. Despite trying to clear the air directly, Kokoskov said the issue could never be resolved.

Kokoskov’s Relationship With Luka Doncic Affected His Synergy With Jason Kidd

He explained that his longstanding relationship with former Mavericks superstar Doncic—whom he coached to a gold medal for Slovenia at the 2017 EuroBasket tournament when he was just a teenager—created unwarranted tension with Kidd.

“I don’t have a particularly high opinion of him. Perhaps the best illustration is that, after working with Jason Kidd for a year, I sat down with him and said, ‘Look, I have a history with Luka Doncic and I know him well, we’ve worked together before, and that can certainly help the team, but I am not here working for Luka Doncic, I am working for you, this is your team,’” Kokoskov said. “However, he could never really get over it. It was something in his head, part of his personal issues, which I didn’t want to get involved in.”

Kokoskov shared that he assured Kidd he was there to work for him and support the team rather than just Doncic, but Kidd’s personal insecurities persisted.

Kokoskov added that he has no nice words to say for Kidd or his time with him in Dallas.

“I didn’t have a good experience with him, nor do I have a particularly high opinion of him off the court or as a head coach. And it’s fine for people to know that. That’s not just my opinion,” he said.

Kidd, who is also considered a legend in Dallas after winning an NBA championship there in 2011, coached the Mavericks for five seasons from 2021 to 2026, led the team to the 2024 NBA Finals before both sides parted ways in May 2026.

However, the Mavericks shocked the world by trading Doncic to the LA Lakers, ending an era in Dallas.

Who Is Igor Kokoskov

Igor Kokoskov is a Serbian professional basketball coach who made history as the first non-American assistant coach and the first European head coach in the NBA, before he came to Dallas.

He was hired as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons in 2000, becoming the first non-American assistant coach in the league, and later winning an NBA championship in 2004.

Kokoskov was then hired as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns for the 2018-2019 season, becoming the first NBA head coach born and raised outside North America.

Kokoskov served on the coaching staffs of numerous NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks.

On the other hand, Jason Kidd is not currently coaching an NBA team since parting ways with the Dallas Mavericks.