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Luka Doncic Ex-Coach Sends Blunt Message to ‘Worst Guy’ Jason Kidd

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Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
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DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic’s former coach is now roasting former Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. 

Former NBA assistant coach Igor Kokoskov heavily criticized his former boss, calling Jason Kidd the “worst guy in the NBA”. During an appearance on the Serbian podcast X’s&O’s Chat, Kokoskov opened up about his difficult experience serving as an assistant under Kidd during the 2021-2022 season with the Mavericks.

“He was one of my favorite players and one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game,” Kokoskov said. “I loved the Princeton offense because of Jason Kidd. But Jason Kidd the player and Jason Kidd the coach and person are two completely different stories.” 

According to Kokoskov, Kidd suffered from personal insecurities regarding Kokoskov’s bond with the team’s franchise player. Despite trying to clear the air directly, Kokoskov said the issue could never be resolved.

Kokoskov’s Relationship With Luka Doncic Affected His Synergy With Jason Kidd

Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 02: Head coach Jason Kidd converses with Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena on April 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He explained that his longstanding relationship with former Mavericks superstar Doncic—whom he coached to a gold medal for Slovenia at the 2017 EuroBasket tournament when he was just a teenager—created unwarranted tension with Kidd.

“I don’t have a particularly high opinion of him. Perhaps the best illustration is that, after working with Jason Kidd for a year, I sat down with him and said, ‘Look, I have a history with Luka Doncic and I know him well, we’ve worked together before, and that can certainly help the team, but I am not here working for Luka Doncic, I am working for you, this is your team,’” Kokoskov said. “However, he could never really get over it. It was something in his head, part of his personal issues, which I didn’t want to get involved in.”

Kokoskov shared that he assured Kidd he was there to work for him and support the team rather than just Doncic, but Kidd’s personal insecurities persisted.

Kokoskov added that he has no nice words to say for Kidd or his time with him in Dallas. 

“I didn’t have a good experience with him, nor do I have a particularly high opinion of him off the court or as a head coach. And it’s fine for people to know that. That’s not just my opinion,” he said.

Kidd, who is also considered a legend in Dallas after winning an NBA championship there in 2011, coached the Mavericks for five seasons from 2021 to 2026, led the team to the 2024 NBA Finals before both sides parted ways in May 2026.

However, the Mavericks shocked the world by trading Doncic to the LA Lakers, ending an era in Dallas.

Who Is Igor Kokoskov

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 24: Head coach Igor Kokoskov of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Igor Kokoskov is a Serbian professional basketball coach who made history as the first non-American assistant coach and the first European head coach in the NBA, before he came to Dallas.

He was hired as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons in 2000, becoming the first non-American assistant coach in the league, and later winning an NBA championship in 2004. 

Kokoskov was then hired as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns for the 2018-2019 season, becoming the first NBA head coach born and raised outside North America.

Kokoskov served on the coaching staffs of numerous NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks.

On the other hand, Jason Kidd is not currently coaching an NBA team since parting ways with the Dallas Mavericks.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Luka Doncic Ex-Coach Sends Blunt Message to ‘Worst Guy’ Jason Kidd

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