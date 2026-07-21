Lakers’ Luka Doncic ‘100%’ Involved in Critical Free-Agent Move

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to wrap up their offseason, as they have done well to add defensive wings–Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams–while also continuing the search for someone who can play power forward. As of now, it’s Jarred Vanderbilt or Sandro Mamukelashvili in that role, and the Lakers really don’t want that to be the way they enter the season. Jonathan Kuminga is still on the table, though hopes are dim there. And in the end, it is not quite that important–what matters here is Walker Kessler.

It’s Kessler who will determine the relative success of this offseason for the Lakers. Not only did the Lakers shell out two first-round picks and two pick swaps to get the Jazz to let him go, but they committed the bulk of their free-agent money to him, too–four years and $130 million.

The key will be how Kessler fits alongside star guard Luka Doncic, who, it turns out, was involved in the decision to land Kessler to begin with.

Lakers Wanted Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren

That’s according to ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne, who was speaking about the Lakers summer on ESPN radio in Los Angeles. Asked if Doncic was involved, she said he certainly was, especially on Kessler.

Shelburne said Doncic also liked Jalen Duren, the Pistons restricted free agent center, but the Pistons are not interested in moving Duren.

“I think he was involved, fairly involved, 100%,” she said. “(Walker Kessler) I think, that one was a Luka move. I think he also liked Jalen Duren a lot, too. But, who was more gettable? If you’re the Lakers, restricted free agency, you’re going to pay a premium for somebody. Either you’re going to pay it by paying them more money than the other team, forcing them not to match, or you’re going to make a trade and do a sign-and-trade that guarantees you get the player.

“So they paid a premium. But they had a better feeling about Utah not matching if they did a bigger offer sheet or being willing to engage in a sign-and-trade than they did about Detroit.”

Luka Doncic Scheduled for 2028 Free Agency

The Lakers paid a premium, and are left pretty well devoid of draft assets to make further trades. That’s hurt their ability to find the power forward they need, but it was just the cost of doing business to get Kessler. We can’t quite be sure that Kessler will work out–he has never been in the starring role he will be in for the Lakers, and has averaged 9.5 points per game in his career.

Said Shelburne: “It’s just a question of, can he stay healthy? Is he the guy, the perfect fit next to Luka Doncic, we’ll see. Defensively, he’s got good metrics. But we have to see it now in a starring role.”

If it does not work out with Kessler, the Lakers are somewhat insulated by the fact that Doncic supported the move. But much of the Lakers’ approach this summer has been about reshaping the team to fit Doncic, to create a contender quickly–Doncic will be able to opt out of his contract in 2028, so there’s pressure to make the roster work sooner rather than later.