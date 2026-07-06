Lakers’ Luka Doncic Dream Takes Major Hit

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ long-term vision around Luka Dončić just became much clearer.

One week after speculation resurfaced that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić could delay signing a contract extension until next summer, the three-time MVP made his intentions unmistakable.

He isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking after Serbia’s FIBA World Cup qualifying victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jokić confirmed he plans to sign a new contract with Denver next offseason and spend the remainder of his NBA career with the franchise.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokić said. “My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career.”

The comments effectively close the door on one of the NBA’s favorite hypothetical pairings.

Luka and Jokić.

Why Jokic Is Waiting

Jokić’s decision is financial rather than basketball-related.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, league sources close to the Serbian superstar said Jokić intends to wait because doing so allows him to sign a five-year maximum contract instead of the four-year extension currently available.

That additional fifth season would add roughly $80 million to the deal while carrying him into his age-37 season.

In other words, waiting has little to do with uncertainty about Denver.

It has everything to do with maximizing the final contract of his career.

Lakers Once Had Reason to Wait

Only days ago, the Lakers had reason to preserve long-term flexibility.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported in The Stein Line that Jokić was again considering postponing extension talks, keeping one of the league’s biggest stars from formally committing beyond his current contract.

While there was never any reporting suggesting Jokić wanted to leave Denver, his willingness to delay signing naturally fueled leaguewide speculation.

That speculation has now largely disappeared.

Jokić has publicly reiterated his commitment to Denver while explaining exactly why he intends to wait another year before putting pen to paper.

Walker Kessler Becomes Lakers’ Present and Future Center

For the Lakers, the development reinforces the importance of this offseason’s biggest move.

Lakers president Rob Pelinka acquired Walker Kessler after Luka Dončić made it clear he wanted an “A-list” center anchoring the roster.

The Lakers paid a steep price—sending unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 along with first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030 to Utah—but they also landed a 24-year-old rim protector who has yet to reach his prime.

If Kessler fails to become the long-term answer, his age, contract and value around the league would still give Los Angeles the flexibility to revisit the position through a trade as early as next offseason.

But with Jokić now making it clear he intends to finish his career in Denver, Kessler looks far less like a bridge solution and far more like the franchise’s long-term center.

Barring an unexpected turn, the Lakers now envision Kessler and Dončić anchoring their frontcourt for years to come.

Lakers’ Present Takes Priority Over Dreams

The idea of teaming Dončić with Jokić always captured imaginations because of their extraordinary talent on the court and close friendship off the court.

Realistically, however, it was always difficult.

Denver controls Jokić’s future, can offer significantly more money than any rival and has repeatedly heard him describe himself as wanting to be “a Nugget forever.”

Monday’s comments simply reinforced what the Nuggets have believed all along.

For the Lakers, that clarity has value.

Rather than preserving flexibility for a dream scenario that now appears highly unlikely, Los Angeles can move forward knowing the centerpiece of Dončić’s frontcourt is already on the roster.

Jokić plans to finish his career in Denver.

That makes Walker Kessler not only Luka’s center for next season, but potentially the Lakers’ answer at the position well into the future.c