Luka Dončić Has One Major Wish for Lakers This Summer, Insider Says

Luka Dončić’s offseason wish list for the Los Angeles Lakers is surprisingly simple.

He wants an elite center.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the six-time All-Star has remained in “constant communication” with Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick this summer and has reiterated the same roster preference he expressed shortly after arriving in Los Angeles.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source close to Dončić told ESPN.

The Lakers have long known what their franchise cornerstone wants.

“Luka wants to be a championship team yesterday,” a source close to Dončić said. “Ever since the trade, they’ve always told us: ‘Summer of ’26. We’ll show you in the summer of ’26.’ So, we are so excited that the summer of ’26’ is here.”

Now comes the difficult part: finding the right big man.

Walker Kessler Could Be the Ideal Fit

Few centers fit Dončić’s ideal archetype better than Utah Jazz restricted free agent Walker Kessler.

The Lakers have pursued Kessler multiple times over the past two years. ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that Los Angeles repeatedly checked in on the 7-foot-2 center but balked at Utah’s steep asking price, which reportedly included at least two first-round picks.

Kessler remains one of the NBA’s premier young rim protectors and rebounders.

Before season-ending shoulder surgery, he appeared in only five games but averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals.

His contract situation underscores his value.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Kessler recently turned down a five-year contract extension worth roughly $140 million from the Jazz, a decision that reveals both the 24-year-old’s market expectations and the possibility of a complicated restricted free agency process.

The combination of size, rim protection and lob-finishing ability makes Kessler arguably the cleanest basketball fit next to one of the league’s greatest pick-and-roll creators.

Jalen Duren’s Price Tag Continues to Climb

Detroit Pistons restricted free agent Jalen Duren presents another intriguing option.

Duren’s postseason struggles were well documented, but they did little to diminish what was otherwise an outstanding regular season.

The 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks across 70 appearances, further establishing himself as one of basketball’s most productive young centers.

Like Kessler, however, Duren’s contract situation makes him difficult to pry away.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported in May that Duren is expected to command a contract approaching $40 million annually, reflecting his improvement, his importance to Detroit’s core and his close relationship with franchise star Cade Cunningham.

An Eastern Conference executive told ESPN that if Duren wants a maximum contract, the Pistons would likely tell him to seek an offer sheet elsewhere.

“But he’s Cade’s guy, so they’ll have to play it the right way,” the executive said.

In practical terms, Detroit appears highly motivated to retain him.

Mitchell Robinson Could Be Lakers’ Most Realistic Path

Then there is New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who may be the most attainable option of the trio.

Unlike Kessler and Duren, Robinson is an unrestricted free agent. The Knicks hold his Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to retain him, and Robinson is eligible to sign an extension worth up to four years and $87 million through June 30.

However, New York’s financial situation has complicated his future.

Knicks owner James Dolan recently called it “suicide” for the franchise to become a second-apron team because of the severe roster-building penalties that accompany crossing the threshold.

The Knicks are approximately $13.2 million below the second apron but are projected to exceed it if both Robinson and veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet are retained.

That uncertainty has placed Robinson squarely on the radar of center-needy teams.

NBA insider Jake Fischer recently identified the Lakers among several clubs known to be searching for frontcourt upgrades and specifically mentioned Robinson as a player being monitored by Los Angeles.

Robinson’s traditional numbers hardly tell the whole story.

He averaged just 3.6 points during the NBA Finals and struggled at the free-throw line, shooting 26.7 percent. Yet his impact on New York’s championship run was undeniable.

In the title-clinching Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs, Robinson produced only two points but grabbed 10 rebounds in 20 minutes. None was bigger than his final offensive rebound of the season, when he outmuscled San Antonio’s frontcourt to corral Josh Hart’s missed free throw and effectively seal New York’s first championship in 53 years.

Throughout the Finals, Robinson averaged 5.6 rebounds — including 3.0 offensive boards — and 0.6 blocks in only 13.4 minutes per game.

Pressure on Lakers to Deliver Promise

The Lakers’ mission this summer appears straightforward.

Dončić wants an elite center capable of catching lobs, protecting the rim and elevating Los Angeles back into championship contention.

Whether that player ultimately turns out to be Kessler, Duren, Robinson or someone else entirely may define the next phase of the Lakers’ Dončić era.