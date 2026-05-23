Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message to Free Agent Lakers Teammate

All-Star guard Luka Doncic has urged Los Angeles Lakers teammate Rui Hachimura to “save money” ahead of his free agency this offseason.

On Friday, Hachimura shared a post on his Instagram of him taking a private jet, captioned “Summer begins.” The post also included pictures of Hachimura spending time with his beloved dog, riding on a boat, playing padel and training in the gym.

Doncic responded to the post with a simple message: “Save your money sir.”

“Can I borrow some from you?” asked Hachimura in response.

“No,” Doncic said in a blunt reply.

Rui Hachimura Free Agency

That was some sage advice from Doncic, who likely knows that Rui Hachimura, a free agent, may not get a huge payday this offseason due to the lack of salary cap space around the league. Although the Lakers — who can create nearly $50M in cap space if they let LeBron James walk — can pay Hachimura a big contract, it seems unlikely they will do so, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The front-office insider does not foresee Hachimura getting paid more than $16M per season, which would be a pay decrease from his $18.2M salary in 2025-26.

“The deal I’d offer: Four years, $64 million. The contract is equivalent to the non-tax midlevel exception,” Marks wrote.

“Best fits: Lakers, Detroit, LA Clippers, San Antonio, Charlotte, Chicago, Brooklyn

“The Lakers trading Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks for Hachimura in 2023 is considered one of the better value trades in recent years. Hachimura is the only player in Lakers history to have three straight seasons of at least 40% shooting from 3 on at least 150 attempts. This season, he ranked fifth in the league in 3-point percentage.

“And although his scoring dipped from 13.1 points to 11.5 this season, Hachimura shot 51.4% from the field. He and Kevin Durant are the only two players to shoot 50% from the field and 40% from 3 in each of the past three seasons.”

Lakers Free Agency

Besides Hachimura and James, the Lakers will have to deal with the free agency of Austin Reaves (Player Option), Luke Kennard (UFA), Jaxon Hayes (UFA), Deandre Ayton (Player Option) and Marcus Smart (Player Option) this offseason.

Reaves is widely expected to decline his $14.9M player option before the June 29 deadline and test free agency waters. Although the Lakers will reportedly throw the bag to the star guard in hopes of retaining him, teams such as the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks reportedly have interest in trying to pry him away from Los Angeles.

Marks expects Reaves to sign a four-year, $155M deal to stay with the Lakers.

“There is a trade-off on the Reaves contract. The $41.2 million salary in the first year is the maximum allowed,” Marks wrote.

“But to preserve cap space in 2027-28, the salary declines to $38 million and then remains flat in years 3 and 4. Due to Reaves’ $20.9 million cap hold, the Lakers can use their available cap room first and then sign Reaves to a new contract even if it exceeds the salary cap.”