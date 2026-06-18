Luka Dončić’s Top Lakers Request Was Met With Pointed Message

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for an elite center around Luka Dončić is no longer happening quietly.

Neither is the pushback.

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today on Thursday, Lakers insider Dave McMenamin revealed he received a pointed message from someone inside the Detroit Pistons organization after ESPN reported that Dončić’s top roster request remains an A-list center.

“I already heard from someone in the Detroit organization today that said, ‘Hey, tell Luka to leave [Jalen Duren] alone,'” McMenamin said.

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The response arrived after McMenamin reported that Dončić has repeatedly made his preference clear to general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told ESPN.

The exchange underscored two realities entering the offseason: the Lakers remain intent on finding a high-end center to pair with Dončić, and rival teams already recognize Los Angeles’ priority.

Why an Elite Center Matters to Luka Dončić

The Lakers’ interest in upgrading the middle goes beyond simply adding size.

According to the ESPN report, the organization recognizes the challenge of competing in a Western Conference headlined by dominant interior stars such as Denver’s Nikola Jokić and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama.

Just as importantly, an athletic, rim-running center has historically unlocked another level of Dončić’s offensive game.

Throughout his NBA career, Dončić has thrived alongside big men who can set hard screens, sprint to the rim and finish above the basket. The formula proved particularly effective in Dallas with centers such as Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford.

A lob-catching center also creates additional spacing for the Lakers’ perimeter scorers while providing the rim protection and rebounding necessary to contend deep into the playoffs.

Jalen Duren Fits Lakers’ Preferred Archetype

Few young players better fit that description than Pistons center Jalen Duren.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign, earning his first All-Star selection after averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks across 70 games.

At 6-foot-10 with exceptional athleticism, Duren has developed into one of the league’s premier young rebounders and vertical threats.

Not surprisingly, McMenamin also noted in his ESPN story that the Lakers have conducted due diligence on Duren and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler as they evaluate possible avenues to satisfy Dončić’s request.

On paper, Duren appears almost tailor-made for one of the NBA’s greatest pick-and-roll creators.

Pistons Response Illustrates Lakers’ Challenge

The message relayed by McMenamin was notable not because it altered the Lakers’ plans, but because it highlighted the obstacles awaiting them.

Duren is entering restricted free agency, giving Detroit the right to match any outside offer sheet.

The Pistons have repeatedly indicated they view him as a cornerstone alongside franchise star Cade Cunningham after winning 60 games and securing the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

In other words, the Lakers can identify their ideal center targets.

Convincing other teams to part with them is another matter entirely.

The exchange from Detroit served as an early reminder that as Los Angeles begins building around Dončić, the franchise’s biggest offseason priority may also be its most difficult to accomplish.