Luka Doncic Makes Major Lakers Move Amid Jeanie Buss Family Drama

For five days, at least, the Los Angeles Lakers can leave the noise back home.

No Buss family infighting. No questions about Mark Walter’s abrupt decision to sell. No uncertainty surrounding incoming owners Bob Iger and Josh Kushner.

Just Luka Doncic, his teammates and a carefully planned trip through Slovenia that sounds considerably more like an all-expenses-paid getaway than an offseason minicamp.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed new details of Doncic’s team-bonding excursion Wednesday on ESPN LA, including a chartered plane for 14 people, gift bags filled with Slovenian items, dinner at one of Doncic’s favorite restaurants and fishing on Lake Bled.

“So it starts with Luka chartering a plane for 14 people,” Shelburne said. “On the plane, there’s like gift bags, and I think when they get to the hotel, there’s going to be more gift bags.”

The five-day trip offers Doncic something increasingly difficult to find around the Lakers these days: an opportunity to focus exclusively on basketball and his teammates.

Luka Doncic Has Full Slovenia Itinerary Planned

Shelburne said the itinerary will take the Lakers beyond the gym.

“They’re going to go to Luka’s favorite restaurant, and they’re going to go fishing on Lake Bled,” she said, before predicting golf would also be involved.

“There’s going to be bonding,” Shelburne added. “It’s like five days. It’s a long trip to go on with your team.”

The participation level underscores the significance of Doncic’s invitation.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that 16 of the Lakers’ other 17 players had committed to making the trip, with players on two-way contracts also invited. Doncic is covering the expenses.

The lone exception isn’t staying home by choice.

Rookie Cameron Carr cannot attend because the trip conflicts with the NBA’s mandatory rookie orientation, Stein reported. The 24th overall pick therefore will miss what otherwise amounts to a near-complete Lakers gathering before training camp.

For Doncic, that’s quite a turnout.

For the Lakers, the timing might be even better.

Lakers Escape Buss Family Turmoil

While Doncic’s roster heads overseas, the organization they represent is engulfed in one of the messiest ownership disputes in franchise history.

Walter agreed to sell his controlling interest to Iger and Kushner less than a year after completing his $10 billion purchase. The latest transaction values the Lakers at $12.5 billion and remains subject to NBA approval.

Then the Buss family’s remaining 17.8% stake became its own fight.

Five of Jeanie Buss’ siblings — Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey and Jesse — support selling the family’s remaining interest to Iger and Kushner. Jeanie is contesting that effort through her legal team, creating the possibility of a court battle over the family’s trust and her future as Lakers governor.

It is the type of organizational turbulence that can consume an offseason.

Doncic is providing an escape from it.

Whatever happens between the Buss siblings, Walter and the Lakers’ prospective owners will be waiting when the players return to Los Angeles. For five days in Slovenia, none of it needs to matter.

There will be fishing on Lake Bled, Slovenian food, likely some golf and plenty of time together.

The Lakers’ ownership structure may be unsettled.

Doncic is making sure his locker room doesn’t have to be.