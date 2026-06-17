Lakers Receive Clear Demand From Luka Doncic Ahead of NBA Draft

Luka Doncic made it clear what he believes the Los Angeles Lakers need this offseason as the franchise looks to build a championship contender around him.

Speaking with MARCA during a visit to Madrid, Doncic reflected on the Lakers’ 2025-26 campaign, discussed the team’s future, and outlined the type of roster construction he feels would maximize his game. The five-time All-NBA guard did not shy away from evaluating the season, calling it a disappointment after Los Angeles fell short of its championship expectations.

“I think we also had bad luck this year, with the injury. I think we could have come far this year, but it hasn’t happened,” Doncic said. “As long as you don’t win it’s a bad season, so if you don’t win it’s not good.”

The comments come at a pivotal time for the Lakers. After building their roster around Doncic following his arrival in Los Angeles, the franchise now enters an important summer with expectations of making upgrades capable of competing with Western Conference contenders.

Luka Doncic Details What Los Angeles Lakers Need Around Him

When asked directly which types of players best complement his game, Doncic provided a straightforward answer that could shape the Lakers’ offseason priorities.

“I think I always need shooters around me because they usually bend me a lot, so I think I need shooters,” Doncic told MARCA. “And some pivots that jump a lot and that can put plugs.”

The Slovenian star emphasized that roster-building will be critical in the months ahead.

“I think it’s very important,” Doncic said when discussing the offseason. “Every summer is very important. And I think this is a little more too. Have a good team, good people on the team. So I think it’s an important summer.”

Doncic’s comments align with the type of roster construction that has traditionally succeeded around ball-dominant playmakers. Floor spacing and athletic rim protection remain key areas the Lakers could target as they look to strengthen the supporting cast.

He also voiced confidence in current teammate Austin Reaves when asked about the guard’s role moving forward.

“Yeah, sure, I look great on him,” Doncic said. “He’s a player and a very good guy. So I think it’ll be fine.”

Luka Doncic Reflects on Jalen Brunson and Lakers Expectations

During the interview, Doncic also discussed former Dallas Mavericks teammate Jalen Brunson, who recently helped lead the New York Knicks to an NBA championship.

Although Doncic admitted he did not watch much of the Finals, he revealed that he reached out to Brunson after the title victory.

“Well, I’ve seen almost nothing,” Doncic said. “But I think he played very well. I sent him a message and he has to be very happy.”

When asked what could have happened if he and Brunson had remained teammates, Doncic acknowledged how much both players have developed since their Dallas days.

“We have improved a lot every year. We are not the players we were before,” Doncic said. “It would have been very good, for sure.”

Doncic also compared the expectations that come with playing for the Lakers to those he experienced during his time with Real Madrid. He noted that both organizations operate under championship-or-bust standards.

“It’s probably a little similar,” Doncic said of the pressure. “I think we’ve also been unlucky this year, with the injury.”

For now, the focus shifts to the offseason. With the Lakers looking to return to title contention, Doncic’s message was clear: surround him with shooting, athletic interior defenders, and the right supporting pieces. How Los Angeles responds could define the franchise’s chances of competing for a championship next season.