Luka Doncic Not Recruiting LeBron James or Austin Reaves as Lakers Face Crucial Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a pivotal offseason as they look to build a championship contender around Luka Doncic. With LeBron James weighing his future and Austin Reaves expected to become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, several key roster decisions could shape the franchise’s direction for years to come.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Doncic has remained in regular contact with Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick while spending the summer in Slovenia. However, despite staying in touch with both James and Reaves since the season ended, the Lakers star has not actively recruited either player to return to Los Angeles.

The update comes as the Lakers prepare for a crucial summer that could include major free-agency decisions, potential trades and roster restructuring. While Doncic has expressed support for keeping the team’s core intact, his focus appears to be centered on roster construction rather than recruiting teammates.

Luka Doncic Not Recruiting LeBron James or Austin Reaves

McMenamin reported that Doncic has maintained communication with both James and Reaves during the offseason. However, a source close to Doncic told ESPN that he has not pitched either player on re-signing with the Lakers.

Instead, many of those conversations have revolved around golf, a sport Doncic picked up after arriving in Los Angeles.

The stance is notable given the importance of both players to the Lakers’ future. James is still considering whether to return for a 24th NBA season, while Reaves is expected to decline his $14.9 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency.

Despite not taking on a recruiting role, Doncic made it clear at his season-ending news conference that he enjoyed playing alongside both stars.

“We had a great team, we had great chemistry, and obviously playing with AR and Bron, it’s an unbelievable experience,” Doncic said. “They are two great players, and it was really fun to share the court with them.”

According to ESPN, the prevailing sentiment around the league remains that James is likely to return to the Lakers if he decides to continue playing. McMenamin added that the Golden State Warriors are viewed as a “realistic second option.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is among the teams expected to pursue Reaves if he reaches free agency. The Nets possess enough cap space to offer him a four-year maximum contract.

Luka Doncic Prioritizes Lakers Center Upgrade

While Doncic has avoided recruiting efforts, he has communicated one roster preference directly to Pelinka and Redick.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told ESPN.

According to McMenamin, that preference has remained consistent since Doncic arrived in Los Angeles 16 months ago. The Lakers star believes an elite center would help maximize the team’s championship chances while providing support against Western Conference stars such as Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic.

ESPN reported that the Lakers have already done due diligence on several restricted free agents, including Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson and Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason have also drawn interest from the organization.

The Lakers are also interested in retaining veteran guard Marcus Smart and sharpshooter Luke Kennard, according to McMenamin.

Rui Hachimura’s future appears less certain. Several league sources told ESPN that the forward could become the “odd man out” depending on how the Lakers structure their offseason moves.

For Doncic, the expectation remains that Los Angeles will aggressively use its available flexibility to improve the roster.

“Luka wants to be a championship team yesterday,” a source close to Doncic told ESPN. “Ever since the trade, they’ve always told us: ‘summer of ’26. We’ll show you in the summer of ’26.’ So, we are so excited that the summer of ’26 is here.”

As free agency approaches, the Lakers face significant decisions regarding James, Reaves and several other key contributors. While Doncic is not leading a recruitment campaign, he is making clear what he believes the franchise needs to contend for a title next season.