Luka Doncic once waited outside an NBA locker room for LeBron James’ signed jersey. On Monday, he was explaining what it felt like to lose James as a teammate.

“It was kind of sad,” Doncic told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst at the Lakers media day when asked about James leaving Los Angeles for the Philadelphia 76ers. “Playing with LeBron was amazing. There’s a lot of things I learned from him, and we all know who LeBron James is.”

The answer was brief, but the history behind it was not. James was Doncic’s idol growing up. When they first faced each other in 2018, the Dallas Mavericks rookie waited for James’ autographed jersey after the game. Doncic had already become a professional star in Europe; that night, he still looked like a young player thrilled to meet someone he had watched for years.

Their paths joined when the Lakers acquired Doncic from Dallas in February 2025. James was stunned that Los Angeles had traded Anthony Davis, his longtime teammate and fellow champion. He also called Doncic one of his favorite players and welcomed the chance to play with him.

How LeBron James Welcomed Doncic to the Lakers

Before Doncic’s Lakers debut, James had a message for him in the team huddle: “Don’t fit in, fit the f— out.” He wanted Doncic to play like himself, even alongside the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

It was an unusually direct welcome. Doncic had arrived in a trade he had not sought, carrying the shock of leaving Dallas and the expectations that came with becoming the Lakers’ next franchise player. James gave him room to take charge.

The partnership lasted roughly a season and a half. The Lakers went 53-29 in 2025-26, but their playoff run ended without a championship. Monday, Doncic spoke less about what the pairing failed to win than about the time they shared.

“We spent time together, and it was amazing,” he said.

James’ departure also followed a shift that had begun with the trade itself. Acquiring Doncic gave the Lakers a superstar around whom they could build for years beyond James’ career. ESPN reported in 2025 that James understood why the franchise would pivot toward the younger player. The organization’s direction formed part of the backdrop to his exit, though James has not said that Doncic or their relationship caused him to leave.

Doncic Takes the Lead Without His Idol

Without James, Doncic has a more visible responsibility for bringing this Lakers roster together. He hosted teammates in his native Slovenia during the summer, giving new players time to know one another away from basketball. Asked whether that trip was part of becoming the team’s leader, Doncic said it was “definitely a start.”

His goal has not changed. He told Windhorst he would measure a successful season by a championship.

“If you don’t think we can win a championship,” Doncic said, “then you shouldn’t be here.”

The Lakers enter their first season without James as a long shot: BetUS lists them at +4000 to win the 2026-27 title. BetUS is among the top-rated sportsbooks listed by Gaming America.

The jersey from 2018 marked the beginning of his connection with James. For a time, they wore the same one. Now Doncic must lead the Lakers without the player he once waited to meet.