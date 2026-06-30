Luka Dončić Breaks Silence on LeBron James’ Lakers Exit

LeBron James‘ decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers brought one of the NBA’s most significant partnerships to an abrupt end.

Luka Dončić made sure it didn’t end without a public show of appreciation.

Hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James had informed the Lakers he would continue his career elsewhere, Dončić shared an emotional Instagram Story featuring the two embracing on the court.

“An honor to play with and learn from you @kingjames,” Dončić wrote.

The message quickly became one of the first public reactions from inside the Lakers organization following James’ departure, while also reinforcing a point NBA insiders have repeatedly stressed: there was never any personal conflict between the two superstars.

Luka Pays Tribute to LeBron

Dončić’s message came as the Lakers officially turned the page toward a new era centered around the six-time All-NBA guard.

The pair spent the past one-and-a-half seasons together after Los Angeles acquired Dončić in a blockbuster trade, with James willingly taking on a larger supporting role as the franchise gradually transitioned toward its new cornerstone.

Rather than hinting at tension, Dončić’s post reflected gratitude for the opportunity to share the floor with one of the greatest players in NBA history.

His message echoed the respect James consistently showed Dončić throughout their time as teammates.

Report: No Rift Between Lakers Stars

Despite inevitable speculation that the Lakers’ commitment to Dončić may have contributed to James’ departure, The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported there were no personal issues between the two stars.

According to Woike, league sources familiar with both players insisted Dončić did not push James out of Los Angeles.

“There might be an instinct here to think that Luka Dončić helped push LeBron James out the door,” Woike wrote. “League sources who know both… insist the two players had no personal issues with one another.”

Woike noted that James publicly embraced Dončić’s arrival from the beginning, even requesting that Dončić be introduced last during pregame player introductions—a symbolic gesture typically reserved for a team’s biggest star.

The two also remained close away from the court.

According to Woike, James and Dončić exchanged text messages this summer about golf, a hobby both recently picked up.

Lakers’ Changing Direction Was Bigger Than Either Player

Instead, Woike reported the split reflected the organization’s evolving priorities rather than any fractured relationship.

After trading for Dončić, the Lakers naturally began shifting their long-term focus toward the 27-year-old franchise centerpiece.

At the same time, James faced the reality that the team was no longer being built around him after eight seasons in Los Angeles.

Woike wrote that the situation placed both sides in an increasingly difficult position.

“Could the Lakers ever truly be Dončić’s team if a player of James’ stature and accomplishments was still there?” Woike asked. “Could James ever really feel valued by the Lakers when they made a trade for a player to be the new franchise face without consulting him…?”

For roughly a season and a half, the partnership worked as well as either side could have hoped.

Eventually, however, the Lakers’ long-term vision and James’ desire to continue competing for championships pointed in different directions.

Respect Remains Despite New Chapter

James leaves Los Angeles after eight seasons, one NBA championship and countless milestones, including becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer in a Lakers uniform.

Dončić now inherits the franchise as its unquestioned centerpiece.

If there was any doubt about how the Slovenian superstar viewed his former teammate, his message erased it.

Rather than a farewell marked by controversy, Dončić offered a simple tribute.

For more than a year, he shared the court with LeBron James.

And as his Instagram message made clear, he viewed it as “an honor.”