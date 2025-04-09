Doncic Sends Powerful Message to ‘Disrespectful’ Mavericks Ahead of Dallas Return

Luka Doncic will return to Texas on Wednesday, April 9, for his first game against his Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center since that franchise unexpectedly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Doncic was admittedly stunned and upset by the Mavericks’ call to trade him for Anthony Davis and took exception to the reasoning behind the decision. That reasoning included the idea that Doncic doesn’t work hard enough at his conditioning, which the Mavericks believe has affected his health in the past and might continue as a problem in the future.

While speaking to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times for a story that ran Wednesday, Doncic sent a strong message to his former team as well as any critics who agree with that assessment of his physical shape and the amount of effort he puts into maintaining it.

“I didn’t end up here by mistake, you know?” Doncic said. “I worked my ass off to be here. So it’s kinda, I would say, disrespectful — just sad that people say that.”

The author will update this post.