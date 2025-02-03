Hi, Subscriber

Luka Dončić Issues Strong Message After Lakers Trade

Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Luka Dončić issued his first statement as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers following the shocking Sunday trade for Anthony Davis and a first-round pick.

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal — to win championships,” Dončić said on his Instagram story.

Luka Doncic InstagramLuka Doncic sent a message to the Lakers fans after the trade.

Dončić is just coming off his first NBA Finals appearance with his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, who initiated the trade with the Lakers, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison gave Dončić plenty of bulletin board material in the aftermath of the stunning trade.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Anthony Davis as the reason why he pulled the trigger to swap Dončić for Davis. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

If that isn’t enough motivation for Dončić to show out with his new team and prove his former team it was a mistake, Harrison doubled down during Sunday’s press conference about the trade.

“Listen, one thing about me, I’m not going to talk bad about any players,” Harrison said. “I mean, that’s not going to do us or me any good. I just say there’s levels to it. There’s people that fit the culture and there’s people that come in and add to the culture. And those are two distinct things. And I believe the people that [are] coming in are adding to the culture.”

Concerns About Luka’s Conditioning

MacMahon reported that one factor that contributed to the Mavericks’ decision to trade Dončić was his poor conditioning which led to several injuries in his tenure in Dallas.

“The [Mavericks] had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Dončić due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon wrote on X.

With the Lakers, he will have the perfect role model in taking care of his body with LeBron James, his idol growing up in Europe.

Dončić would have been eligible for a five-year $345 million contract this summer, the richest contract in NBA history. The trade makes him no longer eligible for the supermax. Instead, he will be eligible to sign a five-year, $229 million extension with the Lakers beginning on Aug. 2.

The five-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA player lost $116 million in the process, which he could recoup some of if he re-sign with the Lakers with a 2 plus 1 deal worth $165.3 million, according to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks. By going this route, he would be eligible for a five-year, $418 million deal in the summer of 2028.

Luka’s Expected Lakers Debut

Dončić has been out since suffering a calf injury on Christmas Day.

Charania said the Lakers hope and expect Dončić to make his Lakers debut before the Feb.16 All-Star Game.

“Luka Dončić has been returning to basketball activities since that calf injury that he had, the calf strain,” Charania said on ESPN SportsCenter. “He’s had multiple calf strains over the last several years. He’s had two calf injuries just this year. But he has returned to practice and, from what I’m told, the goal is for him to make his Lakers debut before the All-Star break.”

The Lakers view Dončić as the face of their franchise for the next decade with James winding down his historic career.

“Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come,” Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what’s next.”

