Lakers’ Original Trade Package for Luka Dončić Was Bigger: Report

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is under fire for what fans and people and around the NBA believe to be an underwhelming return package for Luka Dončić.

The Mavericks received 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick while the Lakers also received Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the deal. Utah, meanwhile, received two second-round picks and Jalen Hood-Schifino in their role to facilitate the most shocking trade in NBA history.

According to Kirk Goldsberry of The Ringer, the original Los Angeles Lakers trade package was originally bigger than what was finalized.

“One of my sources inside the Lakers was indicating that the deal was bigger and I think you guys were literally joking about this last [Sunday] night that there were two firsts, there was Dalton Knecht and the deal got whittled down, because I think Rob Pelinka was able to convince the Mavs that Luka is a lot of risk… His drinking, his weight problem…,” Goldsberry said on “The Bill Simmons” podcast on Monday, Feb. 3.

The deal was done in secrecy between Harrison and Rob Pelinka, the Lakers vice president and general manager, whose strong relationship dates back to 2003 when Kobe Bryant signed with Nike. Pelinka was Bryant’s agent and Harrison was a junior executive at Nike at that time.

Only Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont and Lakers governor Jeanie Buss were looped in the trade, according to ESPN, and the Jazz didn’t know that Dončić and Davis were involved until the 11th hour.

Luka’s Weight and Conditioning Issues

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported in the aftermath of the trade that one factor that contributed to the Mavericks’ decision to trade the 25-year-old superstar was his poor conditioning which led to several injuries in his tenure in Dallas.

Luka has only played 22 games this season for the Mavericks after suffering a calf injury on Christmas. MacMahon said Luka was pushing to 270 pounds, which is not his ideal playing weight.

“The [Mavericks] had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Dončić due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon wrote on X.

Luka’s Father Slams Mavericks

Saša Dončić, Luka’s father, pushed back on that narrative in an interview with Arena Sport Slovenija on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“It wasn’t even a problem last year since, I am saying again, one individual said he’s not fit enough,” Sasa said. “That he played, I don’t know, 100 games, practically 40 minutes with two or three players constantly on him. That he was beaten and you say such things about him. I feel that this is very unfair from certain individuals. You traded him, stand by your actions but don’t look for excuses or alibis, that’s it.”

Sasa was hurt and appalled by the Mavericks’ decision to trade his son, much more the stories that came out in the aftermath of the trade.

“I understand there comes a moment when you disagree with a certain philosophy,” Saša said. “You don’t like this or that player, all good, I get it. But I think that exactly this secrecy, or should I say from some individuals, maybe even hypocrisy, this hurts me personally.

“Because I think that Luka absolutely doesn’t deserve this,” Saša said. “Given the fact that at least, as I know, he sacrificed himself enormously and even all the stories now that someone is releasing that he wants to apologize for the things that they’re doing. I feel like this is very unfair from some individuals because I know that Luka respected Dallas a lot. He respected the whole city, helped children.”