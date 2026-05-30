Luka Doncic Announces Career News Outside NBA

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has revealed a major development away from the NBA, formally announcing that he is part of the ownership group relocating Italian basketball club Vanoli Cremona to Rome.

The announcement marks Doncic’s first public comments on the project, which has been in development for months. The Slovenian superstar said the venture is about more than business, describing it as a long-term commitment to helping build a successful basketball club in one of Europe’s most historic cities.

“I have dreamed about owning a team in Europe for a long time, to finally have this happen is amazing,” Doncic said in a statement. “Vanoli has a great history, and we are ready to take it to the next level in Rome.”

Luka Doncic Joins Ownership Group Moving Vanoli Cremona to Rome

Doncic is part of an investment group led by former Dallas Mavericks executive Donnie Nelson that has purchased Vanoli Cremona, a club that competes in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie A.

The ownership group also includes longtime coach Valerio Bianchini and former player Rimantas Kaukenas. The club will relocate to Rome and begin play there starting with the 2026-27 season.

For Doncic, the project carries personal significance.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he explained why Rome holds a special place in his basketball journey.

“For me, this is not just a simple financial investment. I want to build a club that can compete at the highest level and that will mean something to Roma, because they deserve the best, and we are ready to give them that,” Doncic said.

He also reflected on his early playing days in the Italian capital.

“Rome is a special place for me. It was one of the first times I played serious basketball in front of an audience outside of Slovenia and after that tournament my career practically exploded.”

“Returning to Rome, and in this role, is something I couldn’t have even dreamed of at the time. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Doncic stopped short of revealing full details of the project but indicated more announcements are expected soon.

“There will be concrete news soon, I don’t want to go into detail yet. But one thing is for sure: we will create a team that the whole city will stand behind. We are coming to Rome to win.”

Donnie Nelson and Luka Doncic Target Future Growth in European Basketball

The Rome project could also have implications beyond Italy’s domestic league.

The ownership group announced it has submitted a bid for the club to become Rome’s representative in NBA Europe, the proposed competition being developed jointly by the NBA and FIBA.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this year that the new league could launch as early as 2027.

According to ESPN, Rome is considered one of the target markets for the proposed competition, alongside cities such as London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Athens and Istanbul.

Doncic, who developed into a European star with Real Madrid before joining the NBA, expressed hope that the NBA and EuroLeague can work together moving forward.

“It would be best if they could find a common language and a way to cooperate,” Doncic said.

“I spent great years in the Euroleague before going to America and that competition shaped my game in every sense. So I hope that this cooperation will bring good to both of us.”

Nelson also outlined the group’s ambitions for the club and the city.

“Rome deserves world-class basketball, and we are excited to be bringing it back,” Nelson said in a statement.

“Vanoli Cremona has a proud history, and we are committed to honoring that legacy as we build toward an exciting future in Rome.”

“This city has been without top-flight basketball for too long. That changes now. We are bringing the resources, the expertise, and the passion to make this club a source of pride for Rome and for all Italy.”

While Doncic remains one of the NBA’s biggest stars with the Lakers, his latest move signals a growing commitment to the future of European basketball and a project he hopes can make a lasting impact in Rome.