Lakers’ Luka Doncic Predicted to Hit Major Milestone Next Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will have an almost completely new roster next year. Once they decided that LeBron James should play elsewhere, they brought in several players to replace him. However, Luka Doncic is still the best player on the team.

Doncic was not healthy during the postseason a year ago, which kept the Lakers from being able to advance far. However, Doncic is now fully healthy. Now, a panel of NBA experts believes that Doncic will be the premier scorer in the league next season.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Predicted to be the League’s Leading Scorer

According to a panel of experts on ESPN, Doncic will be the leading scorer in the NBA next year. He got twice as many votes as the next player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came in second. They believe that without James taking so many shots, more volume will head Doncic’s way.

“The Lakers star averaged 33.48 points a season ago, accounting for the second-best mark of his career and the third time he’s averaged north of 32 points in eight years in the league. With LeBron James and his 15.3 field goal attempts per game from a season ago relocating to Philadelphia, it will be interesting to see how many of those scoring opportunities Doncic will absorb and how high his average can go,” wrote Dave McMenamin.

Doncic is still one of the best offensive options in the league when he is healthy. He can create a shot from anywhere on the court. Last season, he shot 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He was able to raise his efficiency in his first full season in Los Angeles.

Staying healthy will be something that Los Angeles prioritizes. If that means resting Doncic late in March so that he is healthy for the playoffs, that is what they will do. Doncic’s poor health in the postseason has derailed any hope of a title run in the last two years.

Los Angeles Needs Contributions From New Players

Even if Doncic leads the NBA in scoring, the Lakers will need massive contributions from the new players they added. Walker Kessler will need to be one of the ten best centers in the league. After giving him a massive contract and giving up several first-round picks for him, that is what they need from him.

A year ago, Los Angeles had the 11th-worst defense in the league. Adding Kessler as a strong rim-protector should help improve that number. When Kessler is healthy, he is one of the best shot blockers in the league. However, health has been a major issue for Kessler.

Kessler has played just 63 games in the last two years combined. They need him to stay on the court for as many games as possible. Doncic would appreciate that, as well.