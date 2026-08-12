Luka Dončić Gets Candid About ‘Big Changes’ After Lakers Sale

Luka Dončić has been traded without warning, watched LeBron James leave Los Angeles and seen the Lakers change owners twice since he arrived.

So when another franchise-shifting development landed Wednesday, Dončić didn’t pretend the turbulence was unfamiliar.

“I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years,” he wrote on X.

Dončić joined the Lakers under the Buss family in February 2025. Four months later, Mark Walter agreed to acquire the family’s controlling interest, completing the purchase in October. Now, less than a year after Walter officially took control, Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have agreed to buy the franchise for $12.5 billion.

If the NBA approves the sale, Kushner and Iger will represent Dončić’s third controlling ownership group in roughly 18 months as a Laker.

Dončić, though, directed his attention toward what comes next.

“Being a Laker means everything to me, and I’m excited to get back on the court and bring a championship to LA,” he wrote. “I’ve gotten used to big changes over these last few years, but I know that no matter what, there is no limit to the potential of this iconic franchise. I look forward to meeting Josh and Bob so we can get to work building something special in LA together.”

Luka Dončić Embraces Another Lakers Transition

Kushner and Iger agreed to purchase the Lakers from Walter in a deal that would establish another record for a professional sports franchise, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. The transaction remains subject to approval by the NBA’s Board of Governors.

The timing is startling even by the standards Dončić has experienced since Dallas unexpectedly traded him to Los Angeles for Anthony Davis.

Walter’s purchase was supposed to provide the Lakers with deep financial resources and long-term stability after 46 years of Buss family control. Magic Johnson predicted Walter would lead the organization for the next 30 or 40 years.

Instead, Walter’s tenure will last less than a year if the sale is approved.

Dončić’s reaction offered an immediate measure of reassurance. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Lakers, stated his championship goal and welcomed a working relationship with the prospective owners.

That last portion was particularly notable. Dončić did not merely congratulate Kushner and Iger. He placed himself alongside them in the construction of the franchise’s next era.

Lakers’ New Owners Must Build Around Dončić

James’ departure for the Philadelphia 76ers completed the transfer of the Lakers’ competitive identity to Dončić. There is no longer any uncertainty about which player sits at the center of their plans.

His first full season in Los Angeles ended in frustration after a Grade 2 hamstring strain kept him out of the Lakers’ playoff exit. Dončić has since said he is fully healthy and preparing to return without restrictions.

Kushner and Iger had been exploring a bid for a potential NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas before pivoting toward the Lakers, according to Shelburne.

Kushner founded Thrive Capital and brings extensive connections across technology and private investment. Iger spent decades at Walt Disney Co., overseeing its rise into a global entertainment power. Johnson, who has known Iger for more than 40 years, predicted Wednesday that he would bring championships back to Los Angeles.

Their first basketball priority is apparent. The Lakers must give Dončić the shooting, defensive versatility and dependable depth required to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

Their $12.5 billion investment amounts to an enormous bet on the Lakers’ enduring value. Maximizing the prime of the player they inherited will determine how quickly that investment produces something meaningful on the court.

Dončić’s welcome did not include a list of demands. It did not need one.

He wants to meet the new owners, help shape what comes next and restore the championship standard in Los Angeles.