Lakers Star Luka Doncic Has Message for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

After a crushing loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers bounced back against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, they will not face that team again in the playoffs.

On Sunday, the Lakers had one of their biggest games of the season against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. They were up for the challenge as the game was essentially over at halftime. Los Angeles won by a final score of 126-99.

One of the biggest stories of the game was how the Lakers kept MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in check. Though he had 26 points, he didn’t shoot a single free throw in a game for the first time since 2021.

Even with the surprise performance, Lakers guard Luka Doncic had a lot of praise for Gilgeous-Alexander.

“Shai, I think he’s an unbelievable player. He makes them look like they’re an incredible team, and they are,” Doncic said after the game.

The Thunder had the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference locked up before the Lakers game so it’s possible they weren’t as locked in as they would be in a playoff matchup. That said, Los Angeles has to be feeling better about their chances vs. Oklahoma City should they face off in the playoffs.

JJ Redick Praises Doncic

Doncic was key for the Lakers in the big win. He led all scorers with 30 points and also chipped in six assists and seven rebounds.

The Thunder is a team that he’s played really well against throughout his career. Lakers head coach JJ Redick had some high praise for the star guard after the game.

“I think he relishes the challenge,” Redick said of Doncic. “You’re gonna get the best defender every night. You’re gonna get all the different coverages every night when you’re him. … Sometimes great players can get bored with that process, and so when you get like the fully engaged star in a big-time game, some special things can happen. And Luka did some special things like tonight.”

LeBron James has been slowing down after a strong start to the year. It’s clear that the Lakers will rely on Doncic heavily throughout the playoffs.

Redick Talks Lakers Defense

The Lakers’ offense scored an impressive 126 points on one of the best defenses in the NBA. However, what might be even more impressive is that they held the NBA’s best team to just 99 points.

Los Angeles isn’t known as a great defensive team but they’ve proven they can lock down some potent offenses when they really lock in. Redick was impressed with what he saw from his team.

“I thought we were very connected in both intent and in spirit on both ends of the floor,” Redick said. “Very committed to what we were trying to do defensively and very committed to where we felt like we could generate good shots offensively against a terrific defense. And there wasn’t a let-up to that.”

The Lakers’ offense can be one of the best in the NBA most nights. If the defense can continue to overachieve in big spots, Los Angeles will be a serious threat to win the championship.