Luka Doncic Gets Strong Message From New Los Angeles Lakers Center

The Los Angeles Lakers overhauled their roster around Luka Doncic this offseason. The Lakers parted ways with several key players, including LeBron James, and signed multiple free agents.

One of the Lakers’ main needs this summer was a starting center. They acquired Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, giving him a four-year, $130 million contract.

The Lakers also signed three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney as Kessler’s backup after sending Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards.

Kevon Looney’s Message to Luka Doncic

Speaking to Mark Medina of Fadeaway World in Las Vegas during the 2026 NBA Summer League, Kevon Looney opened up about his free agency this offseason. Looney played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, but his minutes were limited.

Looney explained to Medina how playing with Steph Curry over the years would help him adapt to playing with Luka Doncic.

“Guys like Steph and Luka see a lot of different coverages,” Looney said. “As a big man in the pick-and-roll, you have to be ready for all of those different reads. Is he getting blitzed? Are they playing into drop? You’re going to see all sorts of different coverages throughout the game. You have to be ready to change your screens and change your angles.” “Already gaving that experience with playing with Steph, a player of that kind of caliber, just prepares my mind that they’re going to try to get the ball out of his hands. So I’ll be ready to make plays out of the pocket. Or hold my screens to get Luka open. Or set earlier screens in the back. I’ll do all of those things to try to make his job easier.”

The UCLA product played 10 seasons for the Golden State Warriors, winning three NBA championships in 2017, 2018 and 2022. He was a key role player in the Warriors’ title run in 2022. He brings valuable championship experience to a relatively young Lakers roster.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

After an MVP-level push after the All-Star break, Luka Doncic suffered an unfortunate injury in early April. He ended up missing the rest of the regular season, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers’ run to the second round of the playoffs.

Doncic was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He decided to take it easy this offseason and not play for the Slovenian national team in the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic has been cleared for basketball activities in late May. He has already started his offseason workouts and is reportedly in “full go mode.”

Doncic has also set this summer as a way to spend time with his two daughters after going through a public breakup with fiancée Anamaria Goltes.