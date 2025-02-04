Luka Doncic Trade Could ‘Extend’ LeBron’s Lakers Career, Says NBA Insider

Luka Doncic is the latest superstar to don the Purple and Gold of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka struck a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Feb. 2. Anthony Davis was the most notable player shipped out of the Lakers roster.

Doncic and LeBron James have similar skill sets. Both require a significant amount of touches to be at their best. As such, concerns about LeBron’s long-term future with the Lakers have begun to arise online. After all, LeBron is 40 years old, and could choose to retire at the end of the season or in the coming years.

However, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic’s arrival could actually lead LeBron to extend his playing career, along with re-signing with the Lakers.

“LeBron had no intention and has no intention of asking out before Thursday’s trade deadline,” McMenamin said via NBA Today on Monday. “He’s going to stay with the Lakers to play with Luka Doncic for the remainder of the season. Then, he has a player option this summer that we assume he’ll pick up. But there’s a chance he will renegotiate a new deal and this Luka Doncic addition could extend LeBron James’ career. It’s not a given that next year will be his last year in the NBA.”

LeBron, 40, has a player option for next season. He’s widely expected to opt out of his current contract and re-negotiate a new deal. That approach is commonplace for the veteran superstar. If things go well between him and Doncic over the remainder of the current season, it makes sense that LeBron would want to stick around. After all, Doncic could help get LeBron another championship ring.

LeBron to Stay With Lakers Beyond Trade Deadline

According to a report from Chris Haynes via X, LeBron intends to remain with the Lakers until at least the end of the season.

“League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Haynes said via X. “So, even though the Lakers were able to pull off one of the biggest trades in recent history…LeBron James plans to remain with the Lakers…I was told the Lakers were very appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Klutch Points CEO Rich Paul and LeBron James. They felt like those two made this process a seamless process.”

JJ Redick must find a way to get the best out of LeBron and Doncic, both as individuals and as a tandem. If LeBron feels like he can thrive next to the 25-year-old star, he’s far more likely to extend his stay in Los Angeles.

Lakers Had Concerns Over Anthony Davis

Trading Davis was a bold move. The All-Star big man was seen as the eventual successor to LeBron in terms of leading the Lakers. Yet, as reported by Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers front office had concerns about Davis’ ability to lead a team.

“Let’s go back to that key word for a moment: alpha. While Davis had no shortage of fans within the Lakers’ walls, there was also a strong sense that he wasn’t “1-A” material,” Amick wrote. “League sources say there were concerns about his durability and availability and a belief that he could never truly be counted on as a top option in the future.”

Davis will now anchor the Mavericks defense. However, his chances of being a primary star on a contending team appear to be slim. Still, getting Doncic in return for Davis was a masterstroke for the Lakers. Furthermore, they no longer need to worry about Davis’ injury history. He had struggled to remain healthy since the 2020 championship run.

With Doncic on the roster, the Lakers can now build for the future. But for now, and possibly the next few years, they must also find a way to build around Doncic and LeBron. If they do things right, a championship might not be too far away.