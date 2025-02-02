Lakers Urged to Trade LeBron James in 2nd Blockbuster Deal

It is a longshot, no doubt. But the Lakers have come this far, trading away Anthony Davis to bring in star Mavericks wing Luka Doncic, so maybe the next step for the franchise is to seek out another big-time deal. And it would be a doozy: Send out LeBron James, perhaps to the Warriors, perhaps elsewhere.

But if the Lakers’ deal to move off of the 31-year-old Davis and his lengthy injury history is a nod to the need to revamp this group for the future, then finding a way to ship out LeBron James, too, only makes sense.

After all, as good as James has been, averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists, he is 40 years old and would be more useful for the Lakers’ future as a guy who can bring back assets, rather than as a short-term partner for Doncic.

The prospect of Doncic and James together is intriguing, but the notion of sending James to a would-be contender in need of a boost–the Warriors, the Cavaliers, the Nuggets, or heck, even the Knicks–for a younger guy and a draft pick or two in return has to be enticing for L.A., too.

Lakers Could Make Another Big Trade

That’s the speculation coming from longtime Los Angeles media presence Bill Plaschke, who speculates that the Lakers could move off of James ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

He wrote on Sunday in the L.A. Times: “What if James is unhappy with the departure of a guy he basically brought here? What if James doesn’t relish the idea of ending his career alongside a bigger personality who will demand much more of the ball? What if James is angry that a team he once controlled made such a big deal without his apparent approval?

“What if James agrees to be traded to, say, the Golden State Warriors? What if clearing out their crumbling house of their two cornerstones was the Lakers’ plan all along? Here’s hoping that happens.”

James would be able to determine his next destination, because he has a no-trade clause in his contract. There is a small handful of teams to which he’d accept a trade, though the Lakers have not given off signs that they’re going to pursue a deal.

LeBron James to Warriors Makes Some Sense

If James were to be traded, the Warriors might well be the best option. Golden State reportedly approached L.A. about a potential trade for James last year. It was a hard pass from the Lakers at the time, but perhaps the Doncic trade changes that.

It would be a difficult trade to construct, but something built around James going to Golden State, with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga coming back to the Lakers, would be workable. Kuminga is dealing with an ankle injury, and is probably due for a breakup with the Warriors, while Wiggins has had an impressive bounce-back year after a rough 2023-24 season.

It’s a longshot, again. But after Saturday, it seems anything is possible at this NBA trade deadline.

As Plaschke wrote, “The trading of Anthony Davis is a big step. But it is probably just the first step in what could be the complete reimagining of Lakers greatness. LeBron James, you’re on the clock …”