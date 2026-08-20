Luka Doncic Lakers Trade Rumors Take Dark Turn: ‘A Year Away’ Amid Controversy

NBA superstar Luka Doncic is the present and future of the Los Angeles Lakers; that’s been made clear since the team traded for him in February of 2025. The Slovenian superstar signed a contract extension last summer, but according to some team insiders, that doesn’t rule out Doncic asking for a trade later on, especially if the current ownership controversy continues and the Lakers can’t give him enough talent on the roster to compete for a title.

Doncic asking for a trade is likely a down-the-road issue for the Lakers that might never even happen, but with the uncertainty both on and off the court for the team, it can’t be ruled out, according to the Lakers Collective podcast.

Despite Doncic officially under contract until the 2028 NBA offseason, the Lakers could be ‘a year away‘ from seriously facing trade rumors surrounding the franchise star.

Luka Doncic Trade Rumors Could Be ‘A Year Away’

Speaking on the Lakers Collective podcast, team insider and reporter Trevor Lane outlined how Doncic asking for a trade from the Lakers down the line can’t be ruled out.

Specifically, it could even come next summer, as the 2027-28 NBA season is the last guaranteed year on Doncic’s current contract. If he is planning on leaving Los Angeles, the Lakers would want to get something back in return, and as seen with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as so many other stars in the league, the two parties could be ‘one year away’ from things getting messy.

“We could be a year away from talking Luka trades,” Lane said. “Like, that’s not where I expect to be, that’s not where the Lakers want to be, but that’s the reality of the situation.”

At the least, Doncic could be set up for free agency in two years, as he has a player option for the 2028-29 season, but he could decline that and instead choose to move elsewhere.

“Yeah, and he is two years away, two summers away from free agency really,” Lane added. “If the Lakers go to Luka next summer and say, ‘Hey, so what are you thinking for your next contract?’ and he goes, ‘Well, I don’t know, I might look around…'”

The Lakers’ current ownership controversy is well documented, and though many believe it won’t impact the players and what happens on the court, that’s no guarantee. Doncic is set to play under a fifth different ownership group in the last few seasons, and if he isn’t happy with the uncertainty and internal turmoil massive moves like this create, he could wind up asking for a trade or moving on in free agency.

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Additionally, this was supposed to be a huge offseason for the Lakers, but that wasn’t the case. They didn’t land superstar talent, and instead locked themselves into long-term contracts with players that have yet to prove to be difference-makers on title-contending teams.

If the Lakers struggle to perform or even get to the playoffs, perhaps asking for a trade to find himself on a stronger roster can’t be ruled out.

But regardless, all of these concerns can be pushed aside for now; still, Doncic’s future with the Lakers has to be in the back of the minds of all of the franchise’s top decision-makers going forward.

LA’s Superstar Is Committed To The Team, For Now

The Lakers Collective podcast was likely diving into an issue that has yet to rear its ugly head; as for the time being, there have been no official reports or evidence that Doncic is eyeing a move elsewhere or asking for a trade.

Doncic did sign a contract extension for three years, worth roughly $165 million with the Lakers last summer, a move that he made of his own volition. While it’s hard to turn down that kind of money, if he didn’t want to play in Los Angeles, he wouldn’t have put pen to paper.

When signing the deal, Doncic proclaimed his intentions to stay with the Lakers for the long-term.

“When I started playing, I (knew) I wanted to be here. This is an amazing organization. We have trust in each other. Honestly, I decided pretty quick,” he said in 2025. “It’s an honor playing for this organization. Many, many great players played here. Obviously, I want to add one more up there, so that’s what we’re working for.”

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Even more so, Doncic is currently hosting his Laker teammates in his home country of Slovenia to improve team chemistry before the 2026-27 season begins.

If the star was already looking for a future elsewhere, it’s unlikely he’d charter a private trans-Atlantic flight and set up team-bonding activities for a roster he planned to leave shortly after.

So, for the time being, the Lakers should feel good that Doncic won’t ask for a trade.

However, if he isn’t given the right resources, it cannot be ruled out that he’ll eye other teams, so Los Angeles needs to continue to set their franchise star up for success as long as he is in town.