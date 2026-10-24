Lakers’ Luka Doncic Does Not Hold Back on ‘Unbelievable’ Walker Kessler

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked sharp in the early going of this season, notching their second win by downing the Clippers on Friday, a game that saw the team’s offense produce much as the team would have hoped when the roster was put together in July–with Austin Reaves putting up 28 points, Luka Doncic scoring 23 and Walker Kessler adding 22.

Kessler was 10-for-14 from the field in the game, and is now 22-for-26 from the field on the season, an incredible 84.6% shooting percentage to open the year. He also had six blocked shots. It’s early yet, but Kessler is already showing signs of being the exact big-man fit the Lakers wanted when they coughed up two first-round picks, two swaps and $130 million for him.

Luka Doncic Praises Walker Kessler

Remember, it was Doncic who wanted to bring Kessler to the Lakers, and he has not been shy about saying so. The Lakers paid an exorbitant price, but felt that it was their one chance to add a young center who can protect the paint defensively and effectively run to the rim offensively. Doncic had some strong words for his new teammate on Friday.

Asked about what he has seen from Kessler so far this season, Doncic was effusive: “Unbelievable, honestly. We knew what we were getting. I am not surprised by how he is playing. He knows how to play this game, he has been playing a long time. I am not surprised by the fact that he is doing it, he is proving a lot of people wrong. Just unbelievable.”

Lakers to Face Jazz Next

Fellow Lakers star Reaves had the same sentiments, pointing out that Kessler can still get better as the season progresses.

Said Reaves: “Good player, you know. We wanted him for a reason. He has showed up big these last two games. Like I said, after last game, there is room for growth, he knows that. He will do what he can do to continue to get better. Couldn’t ask for a better to start to the year.”

Kessler will get a bit of a revenge game next, as the lakers will travel to Utah to play his old team, the Jazz, on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.