Lakers Provide Major Update on New Luka Doncic Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have upgraded Luka Dončić to probable to play on Tuesday, March 4, against the New Orleans Pelicans with right knee contusion.

Dončić is fresh off averaging 30 points on their twin wins over their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers on the weekend that pushed the Lakers (38-21) past the Denver Nuggets (39-22) for the second seed in the West.

Dončić suffered the injury after bumping knees with Clippers guard Kris Dunn during the first quarter of their latest win — a 108-102 against the Clippers on Sunday, March 2. But he came back to lead the team in scoring with 29 points and tied LeBron James in leading the team in assists with nine.

Dončić was trending to playing against the Pelicans as he wasn’t too concerned about his right knee after the win.

“It was on the fall, I think,” Dončić told reporters about the knee contusion. “Just a little tight. But then I got kneed in the knee. Third straight game in the same spot, so kind of struggle on that right leg. But I’m good.”

But the constant hits and wear and tear may push the Lakers to be cautious as it may lead to a more serious knee injury.

Sunday’s win was Dončić’s eighth game with the Lakers since the shocking trade and the calf injury which sidelined him since last Christmas.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

