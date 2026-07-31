Lakers Fans Have One Request After Luka Dončić’s New Look

Luka Dončić‘s latest offseason workout wasn’t what immediately grabbed Lakers fans’ attention Friday.

It was what he was wearing.

The Los Angeles Lakers sparked a wave of reactions after posting a photo of Dončić getting up shots in a gym while sporting a black headband — a noticeably different look from the one fans watched throughout his first full season in purple and gold.

The Lakers needed only two words in the caption:

“Headband Luka.”

That was enough to send social media into overdrive.

Fans quickly flooded X with reactions, with many hoping the five-time All-NBA guard sticks with the look when the regular season begins.

“PLEASE ROCK THE HEADBAND NEXT SEASON,” one fan wrote.

Another predicted big things ahead.

“MVP and Championship soon I can smell it.”

Others embraced the new look with nicknames such as “Headband Luka” and “Demon Luka,” while several fans simply declared the style “fire.”

The excitement reflected more than a fashion choice.

It underscored the anticipation surrounding Dončić as he prepares for the next chapter of his Lakers career.

Healthy Dončić Ready to Lead Lakers Into New Era

Dončić has been medically cleared after recovering from the Grade 2 left hamstring strain that sidelined him for the end of the 2025-26 regular season and the playoffs.

The latest workout photo offered another encouraging sign that the rehabilitation process is complete as he prepares for training camp.

The injury cut short what had been Dončić’s first full season with the Lakers after arriving in Los Angeles in the blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks midway through the 2024-25 campaign.

Despite the disappointing finish, the Lakers spent the offseason reinforcing their commitment to building around Dončić.

Lakers president Rob Pelinka reshaped the roster by acquiring Walker Kessler via trade before free agency began. Los Angeles also signed Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton on the opening day of free agency before adding Kevon Looney, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle and Jaden Hardy. The Lakers later traded up to draft Cameron Carr and promoted Arthur Kaluma to a two-way contract following his standout Summer League.

The changes reflected a clear organizational shift.

For the first time since 2017, the Lakers will open a season without LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency last week. Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes also departed, while Deandre Ayton was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Dončić no longer shares the spotlight. After completing his first full Lakers season in 2025-26, he now enters the fall as the undisputed centerpiece of the franchise.

Dončić Already Taking Leadership Role

That responsibility has extended beyond the court.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Dončić invited his Lakers teammates to his native Slovenia for an August minicamp and offered to pay for their intercontinental travel. The gathering is intended to accelerate chemistry for a roster that has undergone sweeping changes this offseason.

Woike reported Dončić remained in Europe after skipping the Lakers’ veteran minicamp in Las Vegas earlier this month, completing his rehabilitation while spending time with his two young daughters before shifting his attention fully back to basketball.

The Lakers may not be finished making moves.

Despite carrying 16 guaranteed contracts, the front office continues monitoring the market for additional frontcourt help and remains interested in unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga if a deal becomes feasible.

Whether Dončić ultimately keeps the headband is anyone’s guess.

But judging by Friday’s reaction, Lakers fans already seem ready to embrace the look as another chapter begins. With a healthy Dončić, a revamped roster and the franchise now firmly in his hands, even a simple offseason photo was enough to fuel optimism for what comes next.