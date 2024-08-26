Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Fires Shot at Anthony Edwards

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had some things to say about Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Though Edwards did not directly call out Johnson, the latter revealed why he doesn’t respond to young players like him.

“I never respond to a guy who’s never won a championship,” Johnson told media personality Stephen A. Smith. “He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

For context, Edwards boldly claimed that players back in Johnson’s day weren’t skilled while talking with the Wall Street Journal. He believes that only one player from that era was.

“I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it,” he said. “They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that’s why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But now everybody has skill.”

Johnson has been considered one of the nicest NBA personalities, so it is rare to hear him say something so scathing. He is also widely considered among the best NBA players ever, having won five championships, three Most Valuable Player Awards, and three Finals Most Valuable Player Awards, among his many other accolades.

Johnson’s skills made him a tall, multi-faceted point guard who made the Lakers relevant throughout the 1980s.

Magic Johnson Wasn’t the Only Player Who Responded

Johnson was not the only player who did not take Edwards’ words lying down. Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas responded to Edwards on his X account, writing, “Propaganda works, so be careful what you choose to believe.”

Thomas is also considered one of the best players in NBA history. One of Johnson’s titles came against the Pistons in 1988, but Thomas and the Pistons got them back the following year. They repeated in 1990 before the Bulls took over.

Thomas is also likely firing a subtle shot at the documentary series “The Last Dance,” which depicted the dynasty of Jordan’s Bulls in the 1990s. Because that series celebrated primarily Jordan, Thomas is insinuating it was propaganda to make his former Bulls rival look good.

Magic Johnson Believes Kobe Bryant Should Be in GOAT Convo

Though Johnson fired those shots at Edwards, he still recognizes greatness in other players who came after him. In an interview with Nitecast Media, Johnson explained why he believes fellow Laker legend Kobe Bryant should be in the conversation for the greatest basketball player of all-time.

“Yeah, because we know Kobe belongs in that conversation even today. Kareem, Kobe and they all wore the purple and gold. So I think about what Kobe meant to the game of basketball worldwide, and to me offensively he’s the second-best dude in terms of at that shooting guard, small forward positions behind Michael Jordan. When you think about scoring-wise nobody could stop Kobe just like nobody could stop Michael Jordan.”

Johnson returned to play for the Lakers for the 1995-96 season, one year before Bryant entered the NBA.