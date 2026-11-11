Magic Johnson Delivers Bold Verdict on JJ Redick After Lakers Win

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA, and Magic Johnson believes their remarkable start deserves recognition beyond Luka Dončić‘s brilliance.

The Lakers legend delivered a glowing assessment of coach JJ Redick following Monday’s 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, singling out a tactical adjustment that helped Los Angeles secure its sixth consecutive win.

Johnson went beyond praising Redick’s performance in Atlanta. He declared that the former NBA sharpshooter has developed into a great coach.

The endorsement comes as the Lakers sit atop the entire NBA standings at 10-2 despite an offseason roster overhaul and the departure of LeBron James.

For Johnson, the team’s early success reflects the coaching growth of Redick, who has quickly turned a revamped roster into the league’s early standard-bearer.

Magic Johnson Makes Bold JJ Redick Declaration

Johnson singled out Redick’s decision to switch defensive schemes during Monday’s victory.

“The Lakers’ win over the Hawks yesterday showed that JJ Redick has become a great NBA coach,” Johnson wrote Tuesday on X.

He praised Redick’s switch from man-to-man defense to a zone, crediting the adjustment with changing the course of the game.

Johnson also commended Redick’s ability to draw up plays following timeouts.

The praise carries weight coming from a five-time NBA champion and three-time league MVP.

Johnson has frequently shared his assessments of the franchise’s performances. His latest comments reflect growing confidence in Redick, who is navigating his third season as an NBA head coach.

Monday’s victory offered another example of the Lakers finding different ways to win.

Atlanta jumped to an early 19-11 advantage before Los Angeles responded with a decisive scoring run.

The Lakers eventually built a 20-point lead in the second quarter.

However, the Hawks rallied after halftime, trimming the deficit to four points with 3:30 remaining.

Los Angeles answered with six consecutive points to put the game away.

Dončić finished with 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals.

But Johnson’s assessment focused on the man directing the action from the sidelines.

JJ Redick Guides Lakers to NBA’s Best Record

Redick’s coaching has become increasingly important following an offseason that brought nine new players to Los Angeles.

The Lakers also entered Monday without Austin Reaves, who was sidelined by illness, and Quentin Grimes, who suffered a right finger sprain.

Nevertheless, their supporting cast delivered.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers, while Walker Kessler contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Collin Sexton added 18 points and six assists off the bench.

Ziaire Williams finished with 12 points, giving the Lakers another double-digit scorer.

Johnson highlighted those contributions in a separate social media post, arguing that Los Angeles’ victory was about more than Dončić’s performance.

He also credited the team’s improved speed, physical toughness and transition play compared with last season.

Those changes have helped the Lakers establish the NBA’s best record despite losing James to Philadelphia.

Redick’s ability to incorporate new players while maintaining consistent results has strengthened his case for greater recognition.

The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With Los Angeles setting the pace for the entire league, Johnson has already delivered his verdict on the coach behind its success.