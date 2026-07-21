Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Lionel Messi Comparision After World Cup

Magic Johnson still has a way of surfacing in big sports conversations, even when the subject isn’t basketball.

The Lakers legend reacted on X after longtime columnist Mike Vaccaro compared watching soccer superstar Lionel Messi to watching Johnson “in his prime,” and the Hall of Famer made it clear the praise landed. Johnson wrote that he was “blown away” by the “extraordinary compliment,” thanking Vaccaro for the kind words.

It was another reminder that Johnson remains one of those rare athletes whose name still works as shorthand for brilliance, flair and control, not just in the NBA, but across the wider sports world.

Why the Messi-Magic comparison caught Johnson’s attention

In the item Johnson shared, Vaccaro wrote: “Watching Lionel Messi is like watching Magic Johnson in his prime. Even if you don’t quite know what you’re looking at, you know it’s different from everyone else around him. It’s amazing.”

That’s the part worth sitting with.

This wasn’t just a generic “all-time great” comparison. Vaccaro’s point was about feeling and effect. Messi and Johnson, in their best moments, don’t just produce numbers. They change the rhythm of a game. They make difficult plays look inevitable. They see passing lanes and possibilities before everyone else does, and they make the sport feel bigger, faster and more imaginative.

That’s why the comparison likely meant something to Johnson. It wasn’t only praise. It was praise that zeroed in on the essence of what made him special.

Magic was a 6-foot-9 point guard who helped redefine what the position could look like. He made basketball theatrical without ever losing efficiency or purpose. That combination — style, joy and command — is exactly what many fans see when Messi is at his best on the pitch.

Why Lakers fans still care about moments like this

This obviously isn’t the kind of Lakers story that changes the roster, rotation or salary cap. But it does matter in a different way.

Johnson is still one of the central symbols of the franchise. When people reach for a comparison to explain rare vision, rare charisma or rare feel in sports, his name still comes up. That tells Lakers fans something important about his standing: even years after his playing career, Johnson remains part of the language of greatness.

That is no small thing for a franchise built on legacy. The Lakers have always sold more than wins. They sell star power, imagination and showmanship. Johnson may be the clearest embodiment of all three, which is why a columnist trying to capture Messi’s magic landed on him.

The soccer angle isn’t completely random

Johnson’s response also carried a little extra meaning because his connection to the sport world stretches well beyond basketball. He has long been involved in major ownership and business ventures in Los Angeles sports, including soccer, so this was not some out-of-nowhere nod to a sport outside his orbit.

He followed up his original post by saying it was an “extraordinary compliment” to be compared to one of the greatest soccer players of all time, while also noting that he and Messi both received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025.

That follow-up may have sounded playful, but it also underscored the bigger point: Johnson understood exactly how large the compliment was.

The bigger takeaway from Magic’s reaction

Plenty of retired stars remain famous. Far fewer remain useful as a reference point for excellence in totally different sports. Johnson does. When a writer wants to explain what it feels like to watch a once-in-a-generation playmaker, the Lakers icon is still one of the first names that comes to mind.

That’s what made Johnson’s reaction interesting. He wasn’t responding to routine praise. He was responding to a comparison that placed him in the same artistic conversation as Messi, a player whose genius is obvious even to fans who can’t always explain every technical detail of what they’re seeing.

Lakers fans have known that feeling about Johnson for decades.

And judging from his response, he appreciated being reminded that the rest of the sports world still sees it, too.