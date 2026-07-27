Magic Johnson Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Signing 7-Year NBA Player

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Matisse Thybulle.

The 29-year-old had spent the last four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

He finished this past year with averages of 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 39.8% from three-point range in 30 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 20): “Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Magic Johnson Reacts To Signing

On Sunday night, Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out several posts about the Lakers’ recent moves.

He mentioned Thybulle.

Johnson’s 1st Post: “I said this offseason the Lakers had to get younger, more athletic, and faster, and they did just that.”

Johnson’s 2nd Post: “We got a young, athletic center in Walker Kessler who can score and is a great rim protector, and I was so happy they signed two-time All Defensive player Matisse Thybulle!”

Johnson’s 3rd Post: “I’ve enjoyed watching the two young players Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes. Sexton’s speed and quickness, and Grimes’ scoring and defense make them two great pickups for the Lakers!”

Looking At Thybulle

Thybulle was the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Washington.

Before the Trail Blazers, he had spent part of four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2021 and 2022, Thybulle was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in back-to-back years.

Thybulle is an excellent low-risk addition to the Lakers heading into the 2026-27 season.

His career averages are 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range in 377 games.

He has also appeared in 29 NBA playoff games (two starts).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers will have a much different roster next season following their new additions (and the departure of LeBron James).

They are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.