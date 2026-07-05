Lakers Hit With Major LeBron James Warning From Draymond Green

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to look quite a bit different during the 2026-27 NBA season. LeBron James will not return and a few other players have also left town.

James has been with the Lakers since taking the torch from Kobe Bryant back in the 2018-19 season. When Rob Pelinka and the front office pulled off the blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, the torch was taken from James and handed to Doncic.

At this point in time, James has not picked a new team. But, there is no doubt Los Angeles will feel his departure.

That is something Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who is currently a free agent as well, spoke out about.

“I still think people don’t understand the weight that this guy carry… the economics that he brings to a team, the economic impact that he may have on the city,” Green said. “Anytime LeBron James is on the floor, A, your team has a chance to win, but B, you have to account for him in a major way.”

What Have the Lakers Done During the NBA Offseason?

At this point in the offseason, the Lakers’ headline move was the acquisition of center Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz. They also were able to re-sign Austin Reaves to a max deal wroth $46.5 million per season.

In free agency, Los Angeles made quick moves to land point guard Collin Sexton, guard Quentin Grimes, and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Following those moves, the Lakers pulled off a trade with the Washington Wizards. They shipped out center Deandre Ayton in exchange for Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks. Of note, Hardy was a former teammate of Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.

Among the notable departures are James, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Ayton.

It will be interesting to see what the rest of the offseason has in store for Los Angeles. Most of the big moves have already been made, but Pelinka may still have something up his sleeve.

Where Could LeBron James End Up Signing in Free Agency?

James has made it clear that he will be leaving the Lakers, but a new team has not been selected just yet.

Quite a few teams have emerged as potential suitors for James. However, the race seems to be down to six teams.

Those six teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors. All of those teams would give James a chance to compete for another championship in the final chapter of his career.

No decision has been made by James about his NBA future. He could be heading into his final year in 2026-27, or he might play a couple more years.

Expect to hear more news about James in the near future. A decision about his next team is likely coming in the next couple of weeks or so.