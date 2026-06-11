Lakers Get Major New Update on LeBron James Before Free Agency

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2026 NBA offseason has to do with the Los Angeles Lakers and longtime superstar LeBron James.

James is set to be a free agent this offseason. While he could still choose to return to the Lakers, there has been a lot of noise about him leaving to finish his career elsewhere. The Golden State Warriors have been viewed as a potential threat to sign him away.

The idea of James pairing up with Stephen Curry has been rumored for quite some time. It’s possible that it actually happens this offseason.

A new update has been given about James’ interest level in joining the Warriors. That scenario seems to be a very real possibility.

Lakers Learn New Update on LeBron James, Warriors Rumors

According to a report from Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, James has legitimate “curiosity” about playing for Golden State.

“I know it seems crazy. But there is at least curiosity on both sides,” Poole wrote.

“This wouldn’t even be a conversation five or six years ago, and it might not happen now, but there’s enough there that we shouldn’t ignore the possibility. It’s mostly up to LeBron.”

No one knows exactly what James will choose to do this offseason. However, it does sound like he isn’t going to give the Lakers a discount to re-sign with them.

It has been rumored that James could be planning to demand a maximum contract offer in order to stay with Los Angeles. Should that end up being factual, it would be surprising to see the Lakers consider caving to that demand.

LeBron James to Golden State Would Be Must-Watch Basketball

Over the last few years, the Warriors have consistently fallen off as legitimate NBA Finals contenders. Unfortunately, the window for Curry is closing quickly.

James also wants to win one more title before calling it a career.

Watching James and Curry team up to get back into contention would be pure basketball entertainment. They have been good friends over the years and are two of the most competitive players in the league. Teaming up would be fun to watch.

Golden State could offer James a legitimate chance to compete. Depending on what other moves the Warriors made throughout the offseason, they would have Curry, James, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and other supporting role players.

Whether or not that would be enough to win a championship remains to be seen. But, it’s clear that Golden State is a legitimate landing spot to watch for James this offseason.