Lakers Get Major Update on Jonathan Kuminga Free Agency Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers have been busy so far during NBA free agency. After learning that LeBron James would leave town, they have started surrounding Luka Doncic with more talent.

So far in free agency, the Lakers’ biggest splash was signing and acquiring center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz. Finding a franchise center was a clear priority for L.A. this offseason and Rob Pelinka was able to make that happen.

Outside of the move for Kessler, the Lakers have made a few other quality signings.

Los Angeles signed center Sandro Mamukelashvili to a four-year, $52 million deal, guard Quentin Grimes to a four-year, $60 million contract, and point guard Collin Sexton to a two-year, $19 million agreement.

While those are all quality moves to add talent around Doncic, the Lakers are reportedly still pursuing a major free agency addition in the form of Jonathan Kuminga.

Lakers Get Major New Update on Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

A new update emerged early on Friday morning from longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

According to the report, Los Angeles is exploring pathways to afford Kuminga. The Lakers have been exploring other moves they could make to get a deal done.

“The Lakers know, though, that they badly still need more help on the perimeter and were thus trying Wednesday — despite clear financial limitations — to see if a pathway exists to acquiring unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.”

Bringing Kuminga onboard would be a big win for Los Angeles. At this point in the offseason, the team needs more help on the perimeter. Kuminga would be an elite way to find that help.

There are a lot of teams with reported interest in Kuminga. Among the other known contenders to sign him are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks.

What Would Jonathan Kuminga Bring to the Lakers?

Originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga hasn’t been able to develop the way many expected him to.

Last season, the Warriors ended up trading Kuminga to the Hawks before the deadline. He put together a solid all-around year, but there is still plenty of room for him to improve.

Throughout the course of the 2025-26 campaign, Kuminga played in 36 games and made 14 starts. He averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

At just 23 years old, Kuminga would be a nice potential long-term addition for the Lakers. He would immediately be a key rotation piece for Los Angeles and would be able to help replace the likely loss of Rui Hachimura.

Only time will tell whether or not the Lakers can figure out a way to make the financials work. However, it is clear that they are heavily interested in Kuminga.