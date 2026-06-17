Major Update On LeBron James’ Free Agency Plan Revealed

The legendary basketball career of LeBron James is going to continue for at least one more season. Latest reports from Brian Windhorst confirmed that James’ camp is expecting him to return to the NBA in free agency this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers have about two weeks to try to negotiate a new deal with James, but he can leave for another team once free agency officially starts.

Windhorst of ESPN reported the following update about LeBron’s plans:

“I think LeBron’s intention is to play. I think the focus now is on finalizing a deal with the Lakers. Right now, he’s allowed to negotiate with them, and I believe they are negotiating. They are going back and forth. Free agency begins in 14 days, and in the next 14 days, I think he’s going to try to make a deal with the Lakers. The amount of the deal might depend on what else the Lakers are able to do in free agency. If, in 14 days, he is at an impasse with the Lakers, and there is no deal there, then I think other teams, like the Cavs, should stand to attention. But the league generally believes the two sides are going to come together.”

James is giving first priority to the Lakers and still hopes to find a path towards returning for another season with the legacy franchise. If LeBron doesn’t like a deal offered to him within the next two weeks, it will become more likely that he will leave once he starts speaking to other franchises.

Windhorst Named One Team LeBron Can Leave For

The quote from Windhorst reveals that other teams will have interest in LeBron if he enters free agency. However, he only listed one team when discussing the potential of James deciding to give his potential final season to another franchise.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were named as a team that will stand to get attention from LeBron if he entertains leaving Los Angeles. James is most synonymous with the Cavaliers after getting drafted there as a hometown hero and winning the 2016 NBA Championship in historic fashion.

As an Ohio native, LeBron would get to have a storybook ending with his hometown team. Cleveland fans would treat James like a hero every night if he opts to return. Names like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and James Harden also give him a roster talented enough to contend for a title.

This News Hurts One LeBron Suitor

The Golden State Warriors hope to have a shot at adding LeBron to the roster after many years of competing against each other as a strong rivalry. Stephen Curry and James went head-to-head many times during James’ tenures with the Cavaliers and Lakers.

Windhorst did not feel comfortable linking Golden State with Cleveland among the interested teams with a realistic chance. The money is not there for the Warriors to outbid the other realistic franchises, and the team has a harder path to title contention.

James will decide his own future, but it looks like the Lakers have the first opportunity to keep him. The Cavaliers will become the next best option if he hits free agency and is open to retiring where his career started.