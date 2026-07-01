Lakers Set to Lose Key Player to Western Rival as Offer Emerges

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the middle of a frantic 24 to 48-hour stretch as NBA free agency officially gets underway.

Speculation continues to surround restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, with the Lakers reportedly meeting with both players in an attempt to lure them away from their current teams.

LeBron James‘ exit will long be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, while Luke Kennard has also departed after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the sharpshooter agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Questions also remain over Rui Hachimura‘s future, while Marcus Smart appears increasingly likely to leave Los Angeles.

Lakers Facing Growing Threat to Lose Marcus Smart

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Smart was expected to decline his player option and enter unrestricted free agency in search of a multi-year contract, which he has now done.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer have both linked the veteran guard with the Houston Rockets, while Woike reported that Houston is “the team most likely” to sign the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth has also reinforced Houston’s interest, reporting that the Rockets are leading the race to land Smart on a three-year contract.

“The Houston Rockets are favorites to sign free agent guard Marcus Smart and are pursuing a deal in the three-year, $21 million range, sources told Dallas Hoops Journal,” he wrote. “The move would reunite the Flower Mound native with head coach Ime Udoka, who coached him in Boston.”

Afseth added that Smart’s Texas roots could play a significant role in any move away from Los Angeles, despite the reported contract being one the Lakers could realistically afford.

He also noted that the proposed deal would fit within Houston’s taxpayer mid-level exception.

Rockets Reportedly Leading Race for Veteran Guard

The reported offer would pay Smart roughly $7 million annually, representing a raise on the $5.4 million salary he earned with the Lakers last season while also providing the long-term security he is seeking at 32 years old.

Last season, Smart averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals across 62 games while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range.

He started 54 games and became a key piece of the Lakers’ defensive identity throughout the regular season.

His impact grew further in the playoffs, where he emerged as one of Los Angeles’ most effective two-way contributors.

Should Smart depart, the Lakers appear ready to aggressively reshape both their backcourt and frontcourt.

According to Stein, Los Angeles is expected to land former Toronto Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili and former Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes, while Walker Kessler remains the organization’s “top summer target.”

Any offer sheet signed by Kessler or Duren would give their current team 48 hours to match, meaning the Lakers may have to wait before any other additions fully take shape.

With Smart’s future nearing a resolution and multiple pursuits still underway, the Lakers’ roster could look significantly different by the end of the week.