Recent DPOY From West Contender Named ‘Potential’ Lakers Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ lack of meaningful moves in the offseason has been concerning after they lost in the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs. As currently constructed, the Lakers are returning much of the same team they had last year when they finished seventh in the Western Conference.

They have assets to make a trade, and perhaps Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager, is waiting for the perfect player to become available. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report listed trade targets for the Lakers during the season, as Pelinka could be waiting to see how the team plays before he makes a trade.

Pincus listed 12 players, including Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart.

“The Grizzlies hope to put a desolate 2023-24 season behind them and resume their playoff chase,” Pincus wrote on September 10. “The team went from 51 wins to 27 with injuries and off-court issues (most notably with star guard Ja Morant). With that in mind, Smart isn’t currently available. But if the team hits a roadblock, Smart could become available at the deadline based on his age, salary and position, as the team is heavily invested in Desmond Bane and Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. will also be due a new deal starting in 2026-27.

“It’s too early to gauge the asking price, but Russell’s expiring contract plus Hood Schifino currently works as a two-team trade without putting Memphis over the luxury tax.”

Pros and Cons of Landing Smart

Smart, who won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the 2021-22 season, is one of the best guard defenders in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers have a defensive anchor in Anthony Davis but lack in the defensive department in the backcourt. Smart would give them just that.

Pincus believes that’d be Smart’s biggest help to the Lakers.

“The Lakers need to improve defensively in the backcourt,” Pincus wrote. “Smart is a strong, tough, physical defender with significant postseason experience.”

While Smart would give them an above-average defensive guard, Pincus is concerned about his lack of a 3-point shot.

“Smart isn’t a great shooter (32.3 percent from three over his career) and has struggled to stay healthy,” Pincus wrote.

In 2022-23, Smart shot 33.6% from 3-point range on 5.6 attempts per game. He’s taken at least 5.1 3-pointers in each season since 2018-19. The Lakers ranked last in 3-pointers attempted per game last year.

Lakers Had Interest in Smart During Trade Deadline

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers showed an interest in Smart during the trade deadline.

“While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard, sources said,” Fischer wrote on February 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies struggled last season, finishing 13th in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record. However, that was due to Ja Morant playing in just nine games. Smart also dealt with an injury, appearing in 20 games. The Grizzlies had many other players who were injured throughout the campaign.

They’re expected to be a better team, but if they struggle, perhaps moving Smart would be an option. The Lakers would have to hope for that to land the 30-year-old.