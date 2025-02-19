Mark Williams Makes First Comments After Crazy Lakers Trade Fiasco

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams has finally broken his silence since the controversial rescinded trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s crazy,” Williams said in his first public comments, per Charlotte Observer. “Your mind has to shift from you got traded, you’ve got to go to L.A. and then you’ve got to shift back from you’re not going to L.A. So, it’s definitely different.

“It’s a lot on your mind and you’ve got to take what life gives and make the most of every opportunity you’ve got.”

The 23-year-old center was in shock when his agent told him he failed the physical as he is enjoying his best season in the NBA. He had six double-doubles and two 30-point performances over his last 10 games before the Lakers traded for him.

“I didn’t think I had failed my physical,” Williams continued. “That didn’t even cross my mind. The night I got traded I played hella minutes. I didn’t think in any world that was possible. Since I’ve been back since the start of the year, I’ve played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I’ve had has been well-documented and I’ve recovered and been 100% since.

“So, I don’t know what went into that decision. I think that’s up to them.”

Mark Williams ‘Excited to Play’ Against Lakers

The original trade for Williams was a hefty package consisting of No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap.

The Lakers rescinded the trade because “Williams’ physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Feb. 8. Charania added the issues were not related to the back injury which limited Williams to 19 games last season.

Williams has already surpassed 19 games this season. In 20 games with the Hornets, he’s averaging a career-high 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.0 minutes per game. He played in the 30s in eight of his last nine games before the aborted trade.

“I think the biggest thing for me is showing I’m healthy,” Williams said, per Charlotte Observer. “Like I said, I didn’t think there was a world (where) I’d fail a physical. So, I’m just excited to play.”

As fate would have it, Williams will face the Lakers right on his first game back with the Hornets this Wednesday, Feb. 19, the rescheduled Jan. 9 game because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Can’t write it any other way right?” Williams said, per Charlotte Observer.

The Lakers should brace for Williams’ revenge game.

Hornets Have Yet to File Protest

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during the NBA All-Star Weekend that the Hornets have yet to file a protest on the rescinded trade after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Feb. 10 that they were in contact with the league office about their options.

While they await the Hornets’ next move, Silver said that either way, it has gotten his attention.

“I think the larger issue reflecting your question in this day and age of sports science is that is there a different standard of sort we should be applying in terms of players passing physicals in trades? And it’s something we should look at as a league,” Silver told reporters. “I will say this issue does not come up that often.

“We understand that in the back and forth of teams in trades, to the extent we can reduce uncertainty — that’s a positive thing. Obviously, I mentioned before that for players who are involved in trades, how disruptive it can be.

“I’m sure it’s equally as disruptive to think you had been traded and not to be. [It’s] disruptive for the player, disruptive for their teammates, so we’ll look at it. I mean I’d say that’s one of those areas when it comes to the health and well-being of our players. In medical science, there have been incredible developments, and this is a rule sort of as interpreted now hasn’t changed for many decades at the league office.”